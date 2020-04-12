While it is generally an error to use a single play as the basis of judgments, there are some plays that leave room for little reconciliation between who a player is and who a player needs to be. Think about the first time you watched an opposing receiver run a go route against Rasul Douglas. Think about all of the subsequent times you’ve watched it happen. What we saw out of Arcega-Whiteside as a rookie is essentially the inverse. There is a basic level of quickness and acceleration that a wide receiver needs in order to make a living against NFL cornerbacks. And it is not clear that Arcega-Whiteside has it.