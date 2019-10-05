The truth is the league is very aware of the competitive disadvantage [playing three straight road games] creates and tries hard to avoid this. But every year, there usually are a couple of teams this happens to. Frankly, when it happened to us [in 2006], we called the league and made sure they knew we weren’t happy. We made sure they knew we noticed. And we made sure that they knew that our expectation was that this wasn’t going to happen again for a number of years. That’s why it’s very surprising to me that it’s happened in two of the last three years. That’s very unusual and at least leaves them safe that it won’t happen again for a while. Or so you would think.