And while I certainly agree with the consensus that the defense is playing better, I’m not as relaxed about that as others. We finally saw the kind of pass rush that they really need and that the defense is conceptually built on. But I still have concerns about their cornerbacks. I’m not a big (Jalen) Mills fan. (Ronald) Darby is good, but can be inconsistent. If (D.K.) Metcalf doesn’t have that huge drop and (Russell) Wilson doesn’t overthrow the wide-open tight end in the end zone, the numbers would look very different and we’d be having a different conversation.