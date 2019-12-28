Banner: Well, they’re certainly not going to say, "Oh, wow. We made the playoffs again for the third straight year and not many teams do that.'' They’re not going to look at it like that. I think they will feel it turned out just OK. On the other hand, factoring in the losses to injury, they might feel like the team fought and played well, and had some guys who showed themselves as people who need to get better, and others who looked like they can be meaningful parts of the team next year when they hope to get back to competing with the best teams in the league.