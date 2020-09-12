Banner: You’re never going to say you were actively trying to trade somebody that you now know is going to be on your team. I’m not saying he’s making it up. I’m saying that’s the answer he has to give no matter what the truth is. Listen, when you say “actively trying to trade," you’re playing semantics. I mean, there were plenty of times we took calls from people who knew someone was available. So we never felt like we were lying if we said we weren’t actively trying to trade him, even if we were open to trading the player. So I suspect that’s what’s going on here.