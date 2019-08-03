In the later years of Andy Reid, then in the Chip Kelly-Bill Davis era and up to now under Doug Pederson and Schwartz, the Eagles have valued interchangeable safeties. It was an established fact that you couldn’t play here if you couldn’t cover down the field, at least decently. Sometimes it turned out that the Eagles had drastically overestimated a player’s talent level (Nate Allen, Jaiquawn Jarrett, et. al) but they began their evaluation with that premise. If a draft prospect or free agent was touted as a possible Eagle, but carried the “strictly box safety” label, reporters knew better than to waste their time on the guy.