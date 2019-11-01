Howard, a fifth-round pick in 2016, typifies the scouting preferences of former Eagles player personnel vice president Joe Douglas, who is now the Jets’ general manager. Douglas scouted Howard for the Bears before coming to the Eagles just after that draft. Howard isn’t flashy -- he isn’t going to author very many of those 65-yard bursts like Sanders had at Buffalo. Howard’s longest run of the season so far is a 20-yarder. But he is rock-solid and dependable. After carrying the ball 23 times at Buffalo, Howard wasn’t fatigued. He took pride in having worn the Bills down.