ATLANTA – Less than two weeks after being named the Eagles’ starting left tackle, Jordan Mailata has signed a contract extension through 2025 with $40.85 million guaranteed.

The news broke Saturday afternoon while the Eagles were traveling south to Atlanta, where they will play the Falcons in the season opener Sunday. Mailata’s new deal is worth up to $64 million and it includes escalators and incentives with the possibility to earn as much as $80 million, league sources told The Inquirer.

“I’m excited to be here for another four years representing this team and city,” Mailata said in a video after the team announced his extension. “I can’t wait to keep representing my family and everything I have in me.”

Mailta had a unique journey to this stage.

Just three years ago, Mailata was a seventh-round pick in the NFL draft. It was then he said he knew “as little as peanuts” about football while attempting to transition sports after previously having played rugby his entire life in his native Australia.

The 6-foot-8, 365-pound lineman entered training camp in a position battle with fellow offensive lineman Andre Dillard. However, Mailata dominated the summer. He consistently won his 1-on-1 battles and proved there wasn’t much competition at all between him and Dillard, a former first-round pick who battled injuries in camp.

“Jordan had a great, great camp,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said at the beginning of September.

Said Mailata: “I was kind of branding myself as a football player because I believed it. That was my biggest thing of not being seen as a rugby player anymore. I’m going to keep doing that until I scrub that from my history.”

The Eagles hope Mailata will anchor the left side of the offensive line for the foreseeable future. Across the O-line, he’s paired with left guard Isaac Seumalo, center Jason Kelce, right guard Brandon Brooks and right tackle Lane Johnson.

Kelce described this summer between Dillard and Mailata as a life-changing position battle, alluding to the possibility for a big payday that Mailata has now cashed in on.