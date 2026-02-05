Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata reacts to Jeff Stoutland’s departure: ‘I’ve been crying about it.’

SAN FRANCISCO — Eagles star tackle Jordan Mailata spent the past eight seasons developing a relationship with Jeff Stoutland that went beyond football.

So, while Mailata expressed professional disappointment in Stoutland’s decision to depart the Eagles, announced Wednesday, he said he also understood the 63-year-old coach’s choice.

“As selfish as it is for me to want him there, I think it’s about time for him,” Mailata told The Inquirer on Thursday from Super Bowl LX Radio Row. “I knew it was probably closer to the end maybe. I thought I had a couple more years with him. I think age, I think the time he spends away from his family is a factor. And now he’s going to become a grandparent. … I think he’ll want to be around for that.”

Stoutland is the only offensive line coach Mailata has played under since entering the NFL in 2018. Mailata, a native of New South Wales, Australia, entered the NFL via the International Player Pathway Program, and with very little previous exposure to football. Stoutland scouted him from the program before the Eagles made him a seventh-round pick in 2018, then developed Mailata into one of the league’s top offensive tackles.

» READ MORE: Longtime Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland announces departure from team

Mailata was named a second-team All-Pro in 2024, the same season a run-first Eagles offense bulldozed its way to a Super Bowl title.

“I’ve been crying about it to be honest. Guy’s like my father,” Mailata said. “It hit me hard. And now I’m just kind of glad the Super Bowl week is keeping me busy so I can deal with that when I get home when I have the time to myself. Yeah, it’s hard. It got me.”

Mailata will have to adjust to a new position coach amid changes to the Eagles offensive staff. Offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard, and run game coordinator Ryan Mahaffey are among the new faces that have been named to Nick Sirianni’s staff.

Asked about the expected changes to the Eagles offense, Mailata said, “I don’t know, I’ll be honest. I’m excited for the challenge. I just don’t know what we’re walking into because it’s uncharted territory for me, man. I’ve had the same coach for the last eight years, but I welcome it. It’s a challenge that we have to learn a new playbook, but this is the NFL, man, this is what we do.”