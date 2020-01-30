MIAMI – Jordan Matthews was a good luck charm for the Eagles and Patriots, but not the way he would have liked.
In 2017, Matthews started training camp in Philadelphia just as he did in his previous three seasons. But he was traded to the Bills before the season and the Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl.
In 2018, the wide receiver opened camp in New England. But he suffered an injury and was released in August before the Patriots, that’s right, went on to win another Super Bowl.
Matthews thought his fate was doomed when he found himself on another team in camp only to be cut just before the season. But the third time may be a charm, even though his path back to the 49ers and Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV has been anything but ordinary.
“Obviously,” Matthews said, “it’s been a weird road.”
A rewarding one, nonetheless, especially considering how Matthews’ previous two seasons ended. But there were travails. When the 49ers first cut him in August, Matthews wasn’t sure of his future, despite his confidence in his abilities, so he started applying to graduate schools.
But San Francisco called in early October and his post-football plans were put on hold. Matthews played only three snaps in Week 7, and when the 49ers traded for receiver Emmanuel Sanders, he was let go again.
Matthews’ wife and his 1-year old, meanwhile, had just moved to the west coast. Two weeks later, the Eagles called, and he was back in Philly for a third stint.
“This is obviously how things are supposed to happen in my mind,” Matthews said Wednesday. “Go back, get the band back together with me and my guys, Carson [Wentz], Zach [Ertz].”
Matthews played significantly in games against the Patriots and Seahawks, but he caught only 4 of 12 targets for 33 yards. The Eagles offense, overall, was a wreck at the time, and despite several injuries at receiver, he was again released in late November.
Matthews’ wife and son had just relocated to Philly. And now they had to return to their home base in Nashville once again.
“At that point I think it’s over,” Matthews said. “Like there’s no way I’m going to signed back, at least this year.”
But on Dec. 11, as he sat reading beside his recently erected Christmas tree, Matthews’ phone rang. San Francisco receiver Marquise Goodwin had been placed on season-ending injured reserve and the 49ers had a spot open.
Matthews knew that he would again be the low man on the totem pole, but he hopped at the chance. He hasn’t been active since, and most likely won’t be Sunday against the Chiefs, but Matthews has enjoyed the ride, however challenging.
“Things are a lot bigger than just me playing ball,” Matthews said. “The impact the changes might have for me might not be what it means for me right now. It might be for when my son’s going through adversity, I can say, ‘Things are not always going to go your way.’”