Eagles sign Josh Andrews, waive Charleston Rambo and release Davion Taylor

The Eagles have announced the signing of offensive lineman Josh Andrews, among other moves, as preseason training continues.

Andrews, 32, is a veteran free agent who last played with the New Orleans Saints. He played 16 games in two seasons after signing with the Eagles back in 2014 as an undrafted free agent. Andrews was on the practice squad during the season in which the Eagles won Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles also released linebacker Davion Taylor, who was a third-round pick for them in 2020.

Charleston Rambo was waived by the Eagles with an injury designation. He linked up with the Eagles in May after playing with the Orlando Guardians of the XFL in the spring. Rambo will revert to injury reserve upon clearing waivers, and then he’ll be forced to miss the 2023 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Eagles.