It looks like new Eagles quarterback Josh McCown will have a microphone waiting for him at ESPN.
McCown had begun a part-time gig with ESPN as an NFL analyst that allowed him to remain in Charlotte, N.C. with his family, but put his broadcasting career on hold to sign a one-year contract with the Eagles following injuries to backup quarterbacks Nate Sutfeld and Cody Kessler.
ESPN has no immediate plans to replace McCown with a new analyst for the season, according to sources at the network. McCown has indicated he’d like to return to television following his season-long stint with the Eagles, and ESPN remains interested in bringing him back.
“Josh knows the game and is widely respected throughout the league. Every quarterback room he was in as a player, he made better,” ESPN vice president Seth Markman said of McCown after his hiring was announced.
McCown, who joined ESPN back in June as an NFL analyst, was slated to appear across a host of shows, including SportsCenter, and Get Up!. He made his ESPN debut on NFL Live on June 19, where he had some thoughts about Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who reportedly wants a $40 million salary.
“We understand as a quarterback we play a real estate position, and we’re valuable real estate,” McCown said. “The Cowboys value Dak probably more than the league, but Dak understands that, so Dak will probably wait so he can see that whole value express itself.”
This will be McCown’s 17th season in the NFL with his 11th different team, and if he ever makes it onto the field, he’ll become the first player in NFL history to attempt a pass for eight different franchises. He also played for the Hartford Colonials in the now-defunct United Football League in 2010.
Joining the Eagles has also allowed McCown to reunite with former Chicago Bears teammate Alshon Jeffery, who said McCown was an “all-around great guy” and praised the quarterback’s basketball skills.
McCown wasn’t the only ex-NFLer hired recently by ESPN. Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio debuted on Friday as the network’s newest studio analyst. The network also added former Miami Dolphins exec Mike Tannenbaum and ex-New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich during the offseason.