MOBILE, Ala. — Julian Lurie continues to take a more active role with the Eagles.

The owner’s son attended Senior Bowl practices Tuesday at Hancock Whitney Stadium with other members of the Eagles organization. Lurie watched the second session on the field with other select team personnel, specifically general manager Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni.

The 26-year-old doesn’t have an official role with the Eagles, but his presence has grown over the last year. Lurie was part of interviewing coaching candidates last offseason and attended both home and away games for the first time. He was here not to scout prospects but to observe the team’s pre-draft process, a team source said.

Jeffrey Lurie has owned the Eagles since 1994. But the 70-year-old, who has previously attended various Senior Bowls, will likely someday cede control to his son. Julian Lurie’s increased involvement is in preparation for that eventuality, the source said.

He completed a two-year rotational internship with the NFL from 2017-19 and has taken a more proactive approach with understanding the business and football side of Eagles operations. Lurie could eventually be given a senior post as his father grooms him to replace him as CEO.

The 49ers’ Jed York followed a similar path to CEO. His parents, Denise and John York, still retain majority ownership. But the 40-year-old has worked for the 49ers for more than 15 years, first in strategic planning, and then as team president, before transitioning into his current role.

During coaching interviews last January, Lurie represented the analytics piece of the process. While he doesn’t have a formal position in the department, he does have an interest in the field, and has fostered a relationship with Alec Halaby, vice president of football operations and strategy, who oversees Eagles analytics, team sources said.

The younger Lurie didn’t have a major say in the Sirianni hire, but he did have “a meaningful voice in their discussions about who they liked and who they didn’t,” a front office source said in September.

A Harvard graduate, Lurie has been a lifelong Eagles fan, but not much else has been publicly revealed about the heir.