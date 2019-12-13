Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill says he knew he’d suffered a head injury when he went down hard after colliding with Miami receiver DeVante Parker on the first play of the Dec. 1 loss, but he told medical personnel that he’d hurt his shoulder.
“First play, can’t come out that fast,” Grugier-Hill said Thursday.
Ronald Darby intercepted the Ryan Fitzpatrick pass intended for Parker. Grugier-Hill returned to the game and played 42 snaps, 58% of the defensive total.
Last week, he finally told the medical staff that he had a headache that wouldn’t go away, and he was placed in the league concussion protocol. Grugier-Hill missed Monday’s game, but has since been cleared, and he practiced Thursday.
“I’m good now. I’m playing” this week at Washington, Grugier-Hill said.
Defensive tackle Albert Huggins joined the Eagles’ practice squad this week, after spending less than a week as a member of the New England Patriots.
The Eagles signed Huggins, an undrafted rookie from Clemson, from Houston’s practice squad on Oct. 21, and he played in four games before he was waived on Dec. 2. The Patriots claimed him but waived him Saturday to bring back kicker Nick Folk, who recovered from an appendectomy.
“It’s an experience, really; that’s all it is,” Huggins said. “It’s always good to go to a different program and see how they operate. I’ve been to, like, three places. … It was a good experience.
“I thought I was going to be there for a while, but it’s a business. I can’t have my expectations too high.”
Huggins said he didn’t get a Patriots jersey to bring back with him. When the Eagles offered a practice-squad spot, he took it, he said, because he felt comfortable here, and “it’s cold in Boston.”
The Eagles were without wide receiver Nelson Agholor and defensive end Derek Barnett during Thursday’s practice.
Agholor, who said he first hurt his knee against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6, missed Monday night’s win against the Giants after playing through the injury against the Dolphins the previous week.
Barnett also missed the Giants game, with an ankle injury. Vinny Curry filled in and had one of his best games in recent memory, sacking Eli Manning twice. It was Curry’s third two-sack performance, and the first since 2015.
Jalen Mills was a limited participant in practice, along with Jordan Howard, who is still waiting to be cleared for contact after suffering a shoulder stinger on Nov. 3 against the Chicago Bears.