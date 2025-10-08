Jason Kelce’s Garage Beer and Cam Jurgens’ Beef Jurgy partner up for ‘The Center Combo’

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce and current Eagles center Cam Jurgens have partnered up to create the aptly named “Center Combo.” The exclusive product pairs Kelce’s Garage Beer with Jurgen’s Jurgy beef jerky, in a collaboration that features the only two Super Bowl-winning centers in franchise history.

Since the Eagles drafted Jurgens in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, he was billed as Kelce’s successor. Jurgens had the opportunity to learn from the future Hall of Famer for two seasons before Kelce announced his retirement. Now, the two joining forces off the field.

“It’s a fun way to highlight the bond between two Philadelphia centers while giving fans something delicious to enjoy on game day,” Jurgens said in a news release. “What started as a fun NIL experiment turned into something I couldn’t even imagine, and to bring it to life in this manner with Jason [Kelce] and a Pennsylvania staple that is Giant is just incredible.”

Jurgens’ company started as an NIL venture in 2021, his senior year at University of Nebraska, based off his “Beef Jurgy” nickname. After a year of selling merchandise, they ventured into the beef jerky world and created Beef Jurgy Jerky. Meanwhile, Kelce and his brother Travis became co-owners of the Ohio-based Garage Beer in 2024.

“We’re proud to team up with Jurgy and bring the fans of Philly something else to cheer for,” said the vice president of marketing at Garage Beer, Jay McDonald. “Garage Beer is all about a good time and delivering the highest quality beer to our fans. Pairing it with Jurgy beef jerky makes for a simple, flavorful combo fans can enjoy all football season long.”

“The Center Combo” is available exclusively at over 140 Giant and Martin’s stores in Pennsylvania.