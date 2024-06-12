Jason and Travis Kelce are now co-owners of a light beer brand, their first joint venture

Jason and Travis Kelce are teaming up on their first joint business venture — co-ownership of the light beer company Garage Beer. The two brothers announced the partnership on New Heights on Wednesday.

“If you like good beer, this is a good beer,” Travis said on the show.

The Kelce brothers, who became the largest investors in the company, will be involved in every aspect of the business, including brewing, marketing, distribution, and more. Co-owner Andy Sauer knew Travis from a previous partnership with another brand, and said Jason and Travis’ passion for light beer, and Jason’s creativity, made them ideal partners for Garage Beer.

“Beer is so central to what they do,” Sauer said of the partnership. “They are light beer drinkers through and through, anywhere and everywhere they go, so it was a very natural connection. For them, I think, the same quality I wanted out of the light beer category, they also were looking for, so it was a meeting of the minds in that way, where we both had the same hopes and goals for the product we wanted to make.”

The company’s goal? “To make the best light beer on the planet,” Sauer said. To do that, Garage Beer says it’s focused on ingredient sourcing and improving the brewing process. The vast majority of light beers on the market are made by just a few companies — Molson-Coors, AB InBev, and Heineken. Their goal is to use the small scale to their advantage and create a higher-quality beer.

Jason is already excited about the marketing potential, Sauer said. He spent most of the morning responding to fans on X about the new product …

And that’s just the start of the ideas he’s come up with.

“Jason is an idea machine,” Sauer said. “They’re going to be involved in everything we do. Their goal is to be involved in marketing and sales, and it’s just really fun that, as I said, he’s just got ideas coming out his ears and he genuinely is brilliant. He called today with three ideas, and we’re going to now go shoot one in the next couple of weeks. I love their involvement in the creative process to bring this brand to the masses in a way that connects authentically.”

The beer, brewed in the Kelce brothers’ home state of Ohio, is currently available in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, West Virginia, Idaho, and Montana. Sauer said it’ll likely make an appearance at Jason’s upcoming celebrity bartending event at the Ocean Drive in Sea Isle, and the New Heights Beer Bowl.

“People crave quality and simplicity, and Garage Beer nails both for me. We are light beer drinkers and Garage is the best light beer,” said Jason Kelce in a statement. “For me, the brand fits my lifestyle, and having a few beers is a great excuse to get the neighbors together.”

“It comes down to quality for me,” added Travis. “I think everyone knows I like to have a couple beers now and then, so being an owner of Garage Beer and heavily involved in making the best light beer is exciting, man! There is nothing better to bring people together than an ice-cold beer, and for Jason and me that is what beer is all about — friends, family and fun.

“I have worked with Andy for years and I really trust the team and their approach to running the business. We look forward to taking Garage Beer to the next level.”