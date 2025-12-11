Kenny Pickett’s ‘great opportunity’ and what else the Raiders are saying before Sunday’s game vs. Eagles

When the Las Vegas Raiders roll into town on Sunday, they’ll be led by an old friend — former Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett, who’s set to start in place of the injured Geno Smith.

Here’s what Pickett and the rest of the Raiders had to say about the Eagles ahead of Sunday’s game …

‘They have a hell of a team’

The Birds will be desperate for a get-right game against the 2-11 Raiders to end their three-game losing streak.

Pickett, in his first start of the year, is expecting a tough matchup.

“They’ll be ready to go,” Pickett said. “They have a hell of a team, there’s not a ton of new faces on that team, there’s a lot of really good players, I know the coaching staff, and how prepared they’re going to be for the game, so it’s a great opportunity.”

“Seeing what it looks like to be world champions, the dedication, the commitment from every position group, it was really player led, that was a really cool thing,” Pickett added. “I think we had a great veteran leadership and a lot of those guys are still there.”

With the weather set to reach below-freezing temperatures and snow on the horizon, the Raiders, out in sunny Las Vegas, are preparing for their coldest game of the season so far.

But for Pickett, who spent his college and most of his NFL career in Pennsylvania, he’s used to it.

“I’m a Northeast guy, so this is new to me, going out and practicing in December and it’s 60 degrees every day,” he said. “It’s unbelievable here, but I’m more used to when it hits November, December for it to be more like what it’ll be on gameday, so I’m pretty familiar with it.”

Carroll on the Tush Push

Despite the never-ending discourse, the Eagles haven’t been nearly as successful on the Tush Push in 2025 as they have in years past.

That hasn’t stopped the play from being a lightning rod of controversy and a point of focus for opposing coaches, including Raiders head coach Pete Carroll.

“If you notice it’s the surge, and the defense does everything they can to throw their bodies at that thing, and then it’s the second surge that usually gets the first down,” Carroll said. “ … It’s the initial, and then it’s the second push that makes the difference.”