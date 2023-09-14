Q&A: Kevin Hart on pretending to be Duce Staley, which Eagles player he’d cast in a movie, and more

Kevin Hart has never been shy about expressing his fandom for the Eagles. The comedian and North Philadelphia native grew up watching games religiously.

Hart, who graduated from George Washington High School in 1997 and briefly attended the Community College of Philadelphia before pursuing a career in entertainment, has been through thick and thin with his beloved birds.

When DeSean Jackson caught a 61-yard deep ball from Donovan McNabb but dropped it before crossing the goal line against the Cowboys in 2008, Hart told ESPN he threw a helmet — that he wore while watching every Eagles game — at the television. (Only a Philly sports fan could understand this level of frustration.)

However, he bounced back from that moment. Hart finally got to see the Eagles win Super Bowl LII in 2018, and even attempted to get on stage for the Lombardi Trophy celebration, but security wouldn’t let him through. He still holds a promise that he’ll be on the podium during an Eagles Super Bowl celebration one day.

But even with the stardom, movies, and commercial deals, Hart has made it a tradition with his family to visit Philadelphia and attend a few Eagles games together every year.

Hart, on behalf of DraftKings, spoke with The Inquirer before the Eagles kicked off against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. He shared his thoughts on this year’s team, Philly sports fandom, and more.

Q: Witnessing the Super Bowl loss against the Kansas City Chiefs last season, what are your thoughts about the team this year — do they have a chance to get back to the Super Bowl?

A: Last season, a lot of people consider that to be a low, like not winning the big game especially after getting there, but I think it’s a high. We’re in a position to be in a big conversation for multiple years, so the excitement getting back to the season after a game like that, I can only imagine how that locker room has been high as [heck].

I would say with a leader like Jalen [Hurts], making sure their soldiers ready for battle, well that has to happen from the work that you put in day in and day out. I’m excited I think it’s a good position to be in. I consider us to be a leading contender to get back to the Super Bowl.

Q: Outside of the Eagles winning a Super Bowl in 2018, what are some of your greatest memories of being an Eagles fan?

A: 2018 is extremely hard to top. The fact that I got to experience the Super Bowl and experience a win for my city, that’s big. Even the podium — with me not getting on stage — it’s big. There’s so many great things attached to that Super Bowl. I will say that the Donovan McNabb years, the Michael Vick years; we’ve been fortunate to have a lot of amazing players. You can go down the list, and I can just keep spitting them out. There’s a lot of great memories attached to this franchise.

My family, we didn’t have money and couldn’t afford the activity of going to a live game and doing it often. But the fact that it’s something that I’m able to do with my kids, with my family, my wife, we’re now making it a ritual. Going to Philadelphia for home games, going to playoff games, going to season openers, whatever it may be, it’s something that we do with Dad. Dad loves the Eagles; my kids are Eagles fans. We’re setting and building our own memories. That, to me, is special.

Q: When you were playing with friends growing up — whether it was football, basketball — was there a Philly sports star that you pretended to be?

A: When I was a kid it was Duce Staley all day. He’s not really a small man, but he was the smallest on the field at the time. For me, I just related to anything small. He was small; he was dynamic in any way. Well that’s who I stood up to and that’s who I wanted to be. I mean, same thing with Darren Sproles. I remember in his prime and doing what he did, I was like “Oh my God, another little guy out there crushing.” I’m a little-guy fanatic. You are a little guy playing a big game, you have the support of Kevin Hart at the highest level.

Q: If you could cast any Eagles player in your next movie, who would it be and why?

A: Donovan — Donovan is a very funny guy. Donovan McNabb’s personality is unmatched. You talk about players that were attached to campaigns, I would put Donovan McNabb’s likability in his campaign and his charisma and ability to be funny, charming, etc., while at the same time embracing the brand product, not many have done it better.

Q: If you could play any position in the NFL, what would it be and why?

A: I could if I wanted to! I would be a linebacker — duh. Make sure you write that with a bunch of ‘h’s’ after. Everybody knows I would be a linebacker. A linebacker or probably defensive lineman, one or the other, because my size and ability to remove people out of the way. Pain on the opponent. That’s what the love for the game is about. “Boom!” Call me Mr. Hit Stick.

Q: What’s your take on James Harden wanting out of Philadelphia, and expectations for the Phillies as they look to clinch a playoff berth with a wild-card spot?

A: Unfortunately, it’s the business of basketball. None of us know what’s happening behind the scenes. We can only hope that whatever it is gets ironed out and that James Harden is still a Sixer at the start of the season. I loved seeing Harden and Joel [Embiid] together. I love the combination. I love the fact that once again, we’re in the conversation of the big game. Sometimes there’s politics and business that present itself that can ruffle feathers or make things a little difficult, but ultimately, it always figures itself out. James is a friend and a true pro, and I’m hopeful that in this side of his career and in his place, he’ll find a reason to stay here.

What would be amazing is if we found a way to complete this circle. The Phillies, the Sixers, the Eagles, the Flyers, if the city can get a nice surge of energy that’s transferring almost like a baton being passed from one to the other, you’re talking about history. I hope it can happen in the duration of my life.

Q: What makes Philadelphia so special when it comes to supporting, celebrating, and rallying behind its sports team?

A: Philadelphia is the City of Brotherly Love. We are a representation of community, that’s extremely hard on some, until the rewards and benefits of hard work are done and should be given. I think we build amazing character, and I think we love hard. We love extremely hard. Sometimes we love hard and have communication that comes out a little tougher.

My skin is thick because of what this city was to me. My ability to deal with highs and lows is because of what I had to deal with to make it out of my city — I’m appreciative of that. I don’t look down on it. A lot of people want to point out the bad, but you’ve got to realize the good comes from the bad. I can say the character that’s built from the city of Philadelphia is unreal.