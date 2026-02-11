Report: Former Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo to become Dolphins pass game coordinator

After five seasons with the Eagles, including a yearlong stint as the offensive coordinator last season, Kevin Patullo reportedly will not return to Philadelphia in 2026.

The Miami Dolphins are hiring Patullo as their pass game coordinator, according to NFL Network, joining a revamped coaching staff under new head coach Jeff Hafley and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

The Eagles removed Patullo from his post as offensive coordinator in January following their wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles offense, which returned 10 of 11 starters from the Super Bowl LIX-winning team, regressed under Patullo. The unit finished the season ranked No. 19 in scoring and No. 24 in yards after ranking No. 7 and No. 8 in those respective categories with Kellen Moore at the controls in 2024.

Patullo had technically remained on Nick Sirianni’s staff for the last month, although it seemed unlikely that he would find a role on the offensive coaching staff under Sean Mannion, whom the Eagles hired as their new offensive coordinator on Jan. 29.

The offensive staff has undergone sweeping changes in a short span, underscored by veteran offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland announcing his exit after 13 seasons. Mannion filled Stoutland’s offensive line coach duties by hiring Chris Kuper, his former colleague with the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles hired another of Mannion’s former coworkers when they named Ryan Mahaffey, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, as the team’s tight ends coach and run game coordinator.

The Eagles also hired ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard as pass game coordinator shortly after Mannion was named OC.

Despite the departures of Patullo, Stoutland, and former tight ends coach Jason Michael, the Eagles will have some continuity among the offensive coaching staff. Wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead and running backs coach Jemal Singleton are among those who will be retained.

Patullo reportedly will get a fresh start in a somewhat familiar place. The 44-year-old coach attended high school in the Miami area in Davie, Fla., and played college football at South Florida in Tampa.