Eagles grades: Defense finishes preseason strong, offensive line underwhelms vs. Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Instant grades on the Eagles’ performance in their 19-17 win over the N.Y. Jets:

Quarterback: C-

Kyle McCord started and played the entire game. The rookie didn’t fare particularly well, but there were also glimpses of decent quarterbacking. He just needs more time and repetitions if he’s to develop.

McCord completed just 15 of 35 passes (43%) for 136 yards. He tossed an interception and was sacked twice. He did well to get rid of the ball when pressured on his first drive. He made a number of suspect throws and decisions, though, as the half continued. The most egregious was throwing to a double-covered Darius Cooper on a heave that was intercepted in the first quarter.

McCord was hindered by spotty pass protection and sometimes dropped passes. He held the ball too long on a third-quarter sack. He did bounce back and convert a third down out of the pocket before taking a hit.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s days with the Eagles are likely over.

Running back: B

AJ Dillon was rested in the third preseason game. The veteran running back might not be assured a roster spot yet, but he had nothing left to prove. Montrell Johnson got the start. The undrafted rookie flashed the potential he showed pre-hamstring injury in camp. He had 15 carries for 57 yards and a 15-yard touchdown scoot.

Ben VanSumeren played some at fullback. He had an effective lead block on Johnson’s 6-yard tote in the first quarter. He caught an 11-yard pass in the second quarter off a play-action bootleg.

Keilan Robinson spelled Johnson on occasion and rushed nine times for 23 yards.

Receiver/Tight end: C-

Friday night was the first chance to see receiver John Metchie in an Eagles uniform. He was McCord’s target on his first drop — a 14-yard pass on an out route. Metchie later dropped a pass that was negated by a Jets penalty. He was pulled for the second half.

Ainias Smith didn’t help his case to make the team and played well into the second half. The second-year receiver allowed a McCord strike to slip through his hands in the second quarter, and dropped another that didn’t count because of a flag. Smith also struggled as a returner.

Darius Cooper caught one of three targets for 8 yards. He got the rest of the night off ahead of Smith, seemingly a sign that he’s ahead of him on the depth chart.

Receivers Terrace Marshall and Elijah Cooks were on the field for most of the second half. Marshall caught five of seven targets for 51 yards, while Cooks finished with two grabs on six targets for 14 yards.

Kylen Granson started and looks like a roster lock. The tight end caught a 19-yard pass when the Jets blew a coverage in the first quarter. Tight end EJ Jenkins also started and played a bunch. He had a couple of bad drops in the first half, though. He had a few solid moments in the blocking game.

Tight end Cameron Latu whiffed on a pull block that resulted in a deflected McCord pass in the first quarter.

Offensive line: C+

Matt Pryor was the lone reserve O-lineman not to dress. He projects as the first tackle or guard off the bench when the regular season starts. Kendall Lamm started at left tackle and promptly allowed pressures on back-to-back plays on the Eagles’ first possession. The veteran could be on the outside looking in after roster cuts, but he was one of the first O-linemen to get the mercy hook.

Drew Kendall, who started at center, was the other. He also slid over and took some reps at left guard. If he’s to be active on game days, the Eagles will want him to be able to back up at the three interior spots. Kendall was often strong at the point of attack at both center and guard.

Brett Toth split time with Kendall at left guard and center. He paired up with the rookie to create a large hole up the middle for Johnson on a 13-yard rush. He was penalized for holding in the second quarter. Toth was pulled at the half.

Right tackle Darian Kinnard had a key block on Johnson’s 6-yard rush to open the second quarter. He eventually moved to right guard. Kinnard is squarely on the roster bubble. He left in the third quarter for Hollin Pierce.

Trevor Keegan started at right guard. He appeared to hold up, for the most part. He left briefly and returned at center to open the second half. Myles Hinton took over for Lamm. He gave up the initial pressure on the early third quarter sack, but McCord should have probably gotten rid of the ball earlier.

Kenyon Green replaced Kendall when Toth moved exclusively to center to end the first half. Cameron Williams came in at right tackle for Kinnard in the second quarter. They each had moments they would want to forget, but the same could be said for the entire unit.

Defensive line: B-

Defensive tackle Gabe Hall seemingly has the roster made, but he started and played the entire first half. He didn’t make the stat sheet, but he drew a holding penalty when he was tackled to the ground on the Jets’ second series. Hall was the first at his position to get yanked.

Bryant Young started next to Hall. He did well to shed a block and pursue on a screen pass that resulted in a 2-yard loss. He teamed up with defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo on the stop.

Ty Robinson rotated into the defensive tackle rotation. The rookie didn’t stand out much despite logging a bunch of snaps. He flashed at times in camp, particularly in one-on-ones pass rush drills, but he has some developing to do.

It’s unclear if Josh Uche would have played if not for a recent groin injury. But that meant Azeez Ojulari had to start at one of the outside linebacker spots. Ojulari didn’t do much as a pass rusher, but he notched a run stop before leaving early.

Patrick Johnson started opposite Ojulari. He might not have the pedigree of the other edges, but he consistently delivers in the preseason. He picked up a sack and split a tackle for loss with Okoronkwo in the second quarter.

Rookie outside linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland saved his best for last. He won on back-to-back outside speed rushes in the fourth quarter. He was held on the first and had a strip sack on the second. Powell-Ryland forced a few other quarterback hurries.

Linebacker: B

Jihaad Campbell wasn’t active and is all but guaranteed the starting spot opposite Zack Baun. Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. gave it his all in the competition. He still might see time in certain defensive packages when the season starts, but he played in the finale, nonetheless. Trotter stuffed the run for an early stop. He was pulled after the first quarter.

Smael Mondon forced Jets quarterback Brady Cook to step up out of the pocket on a blitz in the second quarter. The rookie finished with three tackles before leaving early in the third quarter with an injury.

Dallas Gant dropped a would-be interception early in the third quarter. He also made the saving stop on the Jets’ two-point conversion to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. Gant also popped on special teams. He was dragged to the ground on a second-quarter kickoff — drawing a penalty — and managed to stay upright to make the stop.

Lance Dixon left in the fourth quarter with an injury. Chance Campbell, signed just days ago, was around the ball a few times when he got in late.

Cornerback: B+

Adoree’ Jackson was given the night off, the latest indication that he’s close to sealing a starting spot. Kelee Ringo suffered a groin injury earlier in the week and didn’t dress. Jakorian Bennett and Mac McWilliams got the start on the outside.

Bennett was credited with a pass breakup on the Jets’ second possession. He failed to set the edge on a 10-yard run to his side in the first quarter. Bennett gave up some completions, partly because of soft zones, but he was routinely sticky in coverage. He left at the half.

McWilliams trailed Jets receiver Brandon Smith on a 21-yard reception in the first quarter. He rebounded a series later with a third-down pass breakup. He eventually moved to the slot and played into the third quarter. McWilliams had a missed tackle and committed pass interference in the fourth quarter.

Parry Nickerson was the first unit slot cornerback. He was the Eagles’ defensive star in the early going. He made a diving interception when he undercut a sideline route in the first quarter. Earlier, he made two stops on short completions.

Eli Ricks got cooked by Cook and receiver Quentin Skinner on a 27-yard hookup in the second quarter. He shook it off and was more effective, but surrendered another deep pass late. Ricks hobbled off after friendly fire on that play, but he returned.

Safety: B+

Andrew Mukuba’s bid for the starting spot was dealt a blow on Tuesday when he suffered a hamstring injury. The rookie didn’t suit up in the preseason finale. Neither did a healthy Sydney Brown, who is seemingly a step closer to starting.

Tristin McCollum and Andre Sam started instead and they didn’t rest until late into the third quarter. They each finished with four tackles and didn’t give up anything over the top.

Lewis Cine hadn’t practiced in over a week, but he pulled in a splendid interception late in the third quarter. Maxen Hook took a few bad angles on tackle attempts in the fourth quarter.

Special teams: B+

Smith was first up as both the Eagles’ punt and kick returner. He had two fair catches and probably should have called for another on a punt he fielded before getting dropped immediately. His lone kick return went for 18 yards. Avery Williams played on special teams and had one kick return for 24 yards.

Kicker Jake Elliott had a strong camp coming off a down year, and ended the preseason on a high note. He made all four of his field goal attempts, and nailed two plus-50-yard kicks. Elliott tried several different styles of kickoffs and each one seemed to work.

Punter Braden Mann averaged 34.2 net yards on five punts. It wasn’t his best effort, but he got screwed when Keilan Robinson downed a beauty several yards deep into the end zone in the fourth quarter.

Coaching: B

The Eagles went 2-1 in the preseason without coach Nick Sirianni playing most of his starters. We’re past the point of questioning the team’s less-is-more approach, even if the Chiefs played their Hall of Fame-bound quarterback in all three “meaningless” games. Different strokes for different folks.

We didn’t learn much about new coordinator Kevin Patullo’s changes to the scheme, if not his play calling. But his offense’s operation seemed well oiled. The real thing will tell us much more.

Vic Fangio said that competitions at cornerback, safety and inside linebacker would go into the finale, but that didn’t really end up the case. Injuries played a part in that, but Jackson, Brown and Campbell project as starters.

Fangio’s defense looked more efficient than it did a week ago, but the Jets are the Jets.