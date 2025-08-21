Jihaad Campbell, Moro Ojomo among the biggest winners at Eagles training camp; Kelee Ringo misses his chance

The Eagles closed training camp on Wednesday. After watching all 18 open practices and two preseason games, here’s one beat reporter’s assessment of winners and losers — or, if you prefer, non-winners — with 10 players for each side (listed alphabetically):

Winners

Jihaad Campbell. Vic Fangio didn’t think Campbell would be ready for camp coming off shoulder surgery, so his surprising availability at the start might have raised expectations. But the rookie delivered, flashing the traits that made him a first-rounder. If Campbell ends up the starter at linebacker, it won’t be because Jeremiah Trotter Jr. lost the competition. He went out and claimed it.

Darius Cooper. The undrafted rookie wasn’t a secret to the Eagles, even if they needed to see how the Tarleton State product fared against stiffer opposition. But it took a few weeks for Cooper to emerge among a crop of receivers. He hasn’t yet locked down a spot on the 53-man roster, but there’s little doubt the team views him as a keeper.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Rookie receiver Darius Cooper introduces himself in the Eagles’ preseason opener

Jahan Dotson. He didn’t get many opportunities last year as the fourth or fifth option on offense. But with a full offseason with the Eagles, and A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith nursing camp injuries, Dotson proved that he can step into a greater role if needed.

Kylen Granson. Will the Eagles keep three tight ends? If so, Granson did the most as a receiver to secure a spot. EJ Jenkins offers more in a dual role and could eke him out. But Sunday’s trade of Harrison Bryant has Granson that much closer to sticking.

Gabe Hall. He was stowed on the practice squad all of last season for a reason. Thomas Booker’s departure via trade earlier this month was partly attributed to Hall’s ascension this summer. He’s gotten stronger and more pliable and could be active on game days.

Drew Kendall. Of the three offensive linemen the Eagles drafted — tackles Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams were the others — Kendall appears the most Day 1 ready. He held up despite the demands at center and should back up starter Cam Jurgens.

Tanner McKee. He more than justified the decision to trade Kenny Pickett and forgo signing a veteran No. 2 quarterback. McKee still lacks experience, which could make stepping in for Jalen Hurts, if necessary, difficult. A strong outing or two could swing the Eagles a high draft pick next offseason.

Moro Ojomo. Of projected starters with the most to prove entering camp, he might have popped more than anyone. Ojomo brought it each and every day. The defensive tackle should help offset the loss of Milton Williams, and provide some cover if a trimmer Jordan Davis hasn’t improved his pass rush. There is some uncertainty about how Ojomo will hold up against the run.

Will Shipley. He’s lined up to be the next Kenneth Gainwell — a mid-round draft pick who develops into the backup running back. The signing of veteran AJ Dillon may have suggested that Shipley would end up the third option, but his workload and production in camp have him slotted behind Saquon Barkley.

Tyler Steen. A competition at right guard never materialized because Steen wouldn’t allow it. He’s been there from the bell and never let up. It helped that there was no other viable option. Steen also still projects as the weak link on the O-line. But he appears ready to finally start in his third season.

» READ MORE: Eagles practice observations: Jalen Hurts and Darius Cooper finish strong; Kelee Ringo joins the injured

Non-winners

Kenyon Green. A shoulder injury sidelined him for a period, but he’s otherwise been a disappointment. The Texans gave up on the former first-rounder for a reason, and now the Eagles likely have little to show for sending C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Houston.

Trevor Keegan. He didn’t necessarily have a bad camp, but he still looks too slight to play guard in the NFL. He was tried at center, but his snapping issues haven’t gone away. The Eagles rarely give up on drafted offensive linemen heading into their second seasons, so Keegan may stay. But he could be on the cut line.

Kendall Lamm. He has the most experience of the reserve O-linemen and was signed as the most likely swing tackle. But the 33-year-old Lamm has struggled and may be in decline. The Eagles don’t have a lot of options, though, and he could stick around even if he’s not on the original 53.

Kyle McCord. A few qualifiers first: McCord is a rookie playing the most difficult position in sports without the benefit of much practice time. There have been glimpses of promise, and the Eagles will likely keep him as a development quarterback. But he’s yet to look the part.

Drew Mukuba. He was coming on after missing time because of a shoulder injury and seemed to be trending toward beating out Sydney Brown. But Mukuba suffered a hamstring strain on Tuesday and concerns about holding up at his size may have some legitimacy.

Azeez Ojulari. He had a brief spell last week, but has gone long stretches without production. It’s not as if Ojulari was facing starting tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata all the time. Some players need actual games to bring it, so he gets some benefit of the doubt. But fellow free agent outside linebacker Joshua Uche has stood out more.

Antwaun Powell-Ryland. At the risk of piling on a sixth-round rookie, Powell-Ryland has looked like more than just a project. Sometimes it takes a year or two for edge rushers to figure it out. But the Eagles have been willing to move on from Day 3 draft picks before.

» READ MORE: Jalen Hurts says offense is ‘building’ as a training camp with moving parts and injuries ends

Matt Pryor. He may end up the first tackle off the bench by default, even if he’s had greater success at guard in his career. Pryor will need to do both as a game-day reserve. It’s the job, but he hasn’t looked great since he was moved outside.

Kelee Ringo. It’s been a slow descent for Ringo since the start of camp with Adoree’ Jackson increasingly getting more of the first-unit repetitions at cornerback. And it’s not as if Jackson has wowed. The final blow for Ringo may have come late in camp with a groin injury.

Ainias Smith. He’s better than he was a year ago when an injury stunted his development. The Eagles seem to like the former fifth-round receiver’s speed and returning ability. But Smith bobbles far too many passes and punts to be considerably reliable.