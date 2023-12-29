Kylie Kelce enlists Travis Kelce to help her get a cat.

Kylie and Jason Kelce have two dogs already, but on Friday’s special holiday episode of New Heights, Kylie shared she has her eyes on a new kind of pet — a cat.

She said on the show that she and Travis have an agreement that he will never send them “anything with a heartbeat,” lest he end up with a “full petting zoo on [his] front lawn.”

But with Jason hesitant about getting a cat, Kylie had to turn to Travis on the show to make it happen.

“I told Jason that I want a cat, and he told me no,” Kylie told Travis. “And I feel like you... might like cats now.”

Travis is a dog owner, but he’s now dating Taylor Swift, who is a self-described cat lady. She has three cats which are featured in some of her music videos and often pop up on her social media.

Travis was all on board with Kylie’s new pet idea.

“What color? What color should I do?” Travis asked, whispering.

“I don’t want you to send a cat. I just want you to get on my team here,” Kylie said.

Jason and Travis grew up with a cat named Flash, which Kylie said on the show that Jason loved and always tells stories about. But Flash was an outdoor cat who came and went as she pleased. Kylie said she wants to adopt a cat, but if they do get one, Jason has other ideas.

“If we’re going to do it because there’s mice, if we’re going to have it be a working cat, we’re going to go to an Amish barn that has a bunch of inbred cats that are going to die in like four or five years but they’re going to kill the [expletive] out of some mice,” Jason said.

