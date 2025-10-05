Landon Dickerson’s status for Giants game uncertain after leaving Eagles loss with ankle injury

Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson went down with an ankle injury in Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos, putting his availability for their Thursday night contest against the New York Giants in question.

Late in the first quarter, left tackle Jordan Mailata rolled up on Dickerson’s left leg while they were blocking for running back AJ Dillon on a carry up the middle. The three-time Pro Bowl left guard limped off the field and got his left ankle taped heavily on the trainer’s table.

However, Dickerson did not return to action, which is uncommon for the 6-foot-6, 332-pound offensive lineman who has been heralded for his toughness through his five-year Eagles career.

“Sometimes, it feels like when Landon goes down, he’s a superhero,” Cam Jurgens said postgame. “You think he’s not going to stay down. He’s going to get up.”

Dickerson, 27, has dealt with a litany of lower-body injuries throughout his career, especially dating back to last year’s playoffs. He injured his left knee in the NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders. Dickerson gutted through the pain in their Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The injury required offseason surgery. But his ailments didn’t end there. Dickerson was carted off the Lincoln Financial Field sideline after injuring the meniscus in his right knee in the Eagles’ public practice during training camp.

He returned to action for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys just 22 days after undergoing surgery. Still, Dickerson faced another roadblock earlier that week when he injured his back in practice.

Matt Pryor, one of the depth offensive linemen, sat with Dickerson on the bench while Brett Toth filled in at left guard.

“Obviously, he wants to be out there to play,” Pryor said of Dickerson’s morale on the sideline. “But injuries happen. And the injuries he’s had, he normally bounces back pretty quick. So I don’t know what the expectations are, but he’s tough. He’s a pro. He knows how to handle everything.”

Will Dickerson bounce back in time for the Eagles’ game against the Giants on a short week at MetLife Stadium, with its highly scrutinized turf? Or, if the injury isn’t a long-term issue, would the Eagles be better off allowing their left guard to rest up and get healthy for the rest of the season?

Toth, who can play just about every position along the offensive line, said he will be ready, no matter the decision on Dickerson. He acknowledged that it could help knowing that he’ll start at a specific spot at the beginning of the week — rather than entering a game cold off the bench — because he can focus his reps in practice at that position.

“Every rep that you get is going to be at left guard,” Toth said. “But it’s still the same thing to where I’ve got to be ready for center if something happens. Not going to be starting, but still, worry about that. Just time on task and same thing, make the best out of the opportunity.”

Regardless of whether Dickerson can play on Thursday, his teammates are wishing the best for his health.

“He knows his body better than anybody,” Pryor said. “We have a great training staff, so if he’s able to go, he’s able to go. If it’s something that will keep him out for a little bit, then whatever’s going to keep him healthier for us in the long [run] is probably going to be the best option for him. But he is who he is. So if he’s back, he’s back. If not, people got to tough up.”