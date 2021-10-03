Lane Johnson will miss the Eagles’ game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a personal matter, the team said before the game.

The veteran right tackle was a surprise addition to the inactives list released 90 minutes before kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field. His absence leaves the Eagles with four backups filling out the offensive line around center Jason Kelce.

Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, and Brandon Brooks were all ruled out before the game because of previous injuries, and now Johnson will be sidelined, meaning the team’s offensive line depth is being tested once again. The Eagles fielded 14 different offensive line combinations in 16 games last season and are now set to field their third different configuration in four games this year.

Johnson was limited early in the week with an ankle injury, but was a full participant for several days leading into the game.

Before news of Johnson’s absence, the Eagles were expected to play Landon Dickerson at left guard and Jack Driscoll at right guard. Driscoll spent all week practicing at guard, but could end up at right tackle now. The Eagles’ other option would be Brett Toth, who’s played sparingly the last few seasons.