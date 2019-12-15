LANDOVER, Md. — As expected, the Eagles will take the field today against Washington missing even more key starters than they were last week.
Lane Johnson is inactive with a high ankle sprain sustained against the Giants, Nelson Agholor is out for the third time in four weeks with a knee problem, Derek Barnett will miss his second week in a row with an ankle injury, and Jordan Howard will miss his fifth game with a shoulder injury. If there is any good news, it would be that corner Ronald Darby, who suffered a hip flexor injury in Friday’s practice, is playing.
Healthy inactives are Sua Opeta, Nate Sudfeld, and Shareef Miller. Alshon Jeffery is on injured reserve; former Redskin Rob Davis is up from the practice squad and will make his Eagles debut, as one of three healthy wide receivers, who have combined for 20 NFL catches.
Washington right guard Brandon Scherff is inactive, which will help the Eagles’ pass rush, as is the team’s best corner, Quinton Dunbar. The Redskins placed their best pass rusher, Ryan Kerrigan, on injured reserve late last week.