Lane Johnson ruled out with foot injury vs. Lions

For the second consecutive week, and fourth time this season, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was knocked out of a game for an extended period of time.

Johnson suffered what the team called a foot injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s Eagles-Lions game on a third-down play. He appeared to get pushed back awkwardly on the play. Johnson went into the blue medical tent for a brief period, then emerged from the tent and went indoors.

Advertisement

He was initially ruled questionable to return, but the Eagles downgraded him to “out” after halftime.

Johnson left the Eagles’ Week 10 game in Green Bay in the second quarter after suffering an ankle injury. He returned in the fourth quarter. That injury had him limited during the Eagles’ walk-through on Wednesday, but he returned as a full participant for the final two practices of the week leading up to Sunday.

Johnson, who is 35 years old and playing in his 13th season, has dealt with multiple injuries this season. He left the Eagles’ Week 3 game against Los Angeles with a stinger, then left the team’s Week 4 game due to a shoulder injury.

Johnson was replaced Sunday by backup tackle Fred Johnson.