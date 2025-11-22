Lane Johnson does not need surgery and may be back sooner than expected

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Eagles didn’t place right tackle Lane Johnson on injured reserve on Saturday after they learned he wouldn’t need surgery on his foot and may be back earlier than original estimates, NFL sources told The Inquirer.

Johnson suffered a Lisfranc injury in the first quarter against the Lions last Sunday and didn’t return. Initial tests indicated he would miss 4 to 6 weeks, which would have likely sent him to IR until the postseason.

The inflammation in Johnson’s right foot needed to go down before he could have X-rays. The results may be the best-case scenario for the 13-year veteran and the Eagles.

If Johnson were to miss just three games, the perennial Pro Bowl offensive lineman would be back in time for the Raiders game on Dec. 14. The Eagles’ next three games are at the Cowboys on Sunday, home vs. the Bears on Black Friday, and at the Chargers on Dec. 8.

Fred Johnson, who has jumped in at right tackle several times this season, will be at the position at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Eagles are 120-62-1 in games Lane Johnson has played and 15-24 in games he has not, including the playoffs, over his career.

He played in each of the first 10 games of this season, but has missed parts of four with various dings. Johnson has endured his share of injuries in his career, playing through many. In 2022, he delayed surgery to a torn adductor tendon in his groin until after the Eagles played in the Super Bowl.