Eagles tackle Lane Johnson had surgery last month on his ankle, an NFL source said.
Johnson hasn’t practiced full since early in training camp. He played late last season on a high ankle sprain and was still experiencing symptoms as the Eagles practiced in August. The procedure was deemed a minor one to clean up loose cartilage, a source said.
Johnson returned to workouts this week, but has been limited. He is questionable for Sunday at Washington. Matt Pryor would be his likely replacement, although Jordan Mailata and rookie Jack Driscoll would also be candidates. If Pryor was to move from right guard to right tackle, Nate Herbig would likely take his place inside.
The Eagles' offensive line has endured unrest this offseason. They have already lost right guard Brandon Brooks and left tackle Andre Dillard for extended periods. Jason Peters only recently agreed to move from right guard to left tackle.
Johnson has played through injury before, but the Eagles likely don’t want to risk further harm to his ankle.