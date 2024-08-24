LeSean McCoy to be enshrined in the Eagles Hall of Fame

LeSean McCoy is headed to the Eagles Hall of Fame.

The Eagles made the announcement during a ceremony Saturday at halftime of the Eagles-Vikings preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field. McCoy will officially enter the club on Nov. 3 when the Eagles host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

McCoy retired as an Eagle in 2021, seven years after leaving the organization. The Harrisburg native was drafted 53rd overall by the Eagles in 2009 after starring for two seasons at Pittsburgh. In six seasons with the Eagles, McCoy became the franchise’s all-time rushing yards leader with 6,792 yards and is third all-time with 44 rushing scores.

“LeSean was an incredibly gifted player who always approached the game with great joy and enthusiasm,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a press release. “His elusiveness as a dual-threat back, coupled with his uncanny ability to make breathtaking plays, captivated everyone who had the privilege of watching him compete. His energy was contagious, but more importantly, it was his competitive spirit and commitment to being a great teammate that truly shaped his legacy as one of our league’s all-time greats.”

McCoy played for three additional teams. The Eagles traded him to Buffalo for linebacker Kiko Alonso in March 2015.

His departure from the Eagles didn’t come without controversy. During that offseason, McCoy remarked to ESPN that Eagles coach Chip Kelly “got rid of all the good players, especially all the good Black players.”

McCoy played four seasons with the Bills before reuniting with Andy Reid in Kansas City for the 2019 season, during which the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. McCoy was inactive for that championship win but was active in the following year’s Super Bowl, when McCoy’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers blasted the Chiefs to cap the 2020 season. McCoy did not see the field during that game.

McCoy finished his 12-season NFL career with exactly 15,000 yards from scrimmage (11,102 rushing, 3,898 receiving) and 89 touchdowns in 170 regular-season games. He was selected to the NFL’s All-Decade team of the 2010s.