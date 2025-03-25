A traveling Christian event is coming to Philly and Nick Sirianni and Cooper DeJean are guest speakers

The Wells Fargo Center hosts everything from basketball to hockey to concerts to … church?

On May 31, the Christian organization Life Surge will host a one-day event at the Wells Fargo Center featuring guest speakers Nick Sirianni and Cooper DeJean alongside former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, self-help author John C. Maxwell, and Auntie Anne’s Pretzels founder Anne Beiler. Other guests include former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and Willie Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame.

Life Surge describes the program as “a one-day, life-changing event where thousands of local Christians gather to learn why and how to create and multiply financial resources for Kingdom impact.” The speakers are expected to share testimony about how God impacted their lives.

In between, Life Surge will host sessions about stock trading and real estate investing, promoting its Trade Surge software and online classes, which are available for purchase at a discounted rate at the end of the conference.

A number of online testimonials show attendees walking away skeptical or feeling scammed by the event, including a Facebook group and a number of YouTubers. Some claimed the event was more about money than Christ, and others mentioned that the “meet-and-greets” with guests were extremely brief.

Life Surge does not appear to be involved with any specific Christian denomination, saying on its website that it is open to all, “regardless of faith background or occupation.”

The Life Surge website says Sirianni and DeJean, “will share their incredible journey of faith, perseverance, and triumph. This isn’t just about football; it’s about the unwavering belief that propelled them to victory both on and off the field.”

Almost all of Life Surge’s events feature some type of sports tie-in. In Honolulu, former Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota is one of the featured speakers — and all of the other upcoming events outside of Philadelphia feature Tebow. In Columbus, Ohio, Tebow will be joined by former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer; and in Spokane, Wash., he’ll be joined by Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few.

In Philly, two Super Bowl champions appear to be enough — but you’ll need a $295 early-bird VIP package just to get a photo with Sirianni and DeJean.