“It’s a combination of the players being faster and stronger, having higher-energy injuries, and the fact that probably the shoes have changed -- lighter weight and more flexible, bending at the wrong place perhaps -- and then then role of the artificial surface comes into play,” Anderson said then. “What we’re finding basically is that when the cleat engages with turf, if it doesn’t release at a certain level of torque, then injury can occur. … We’re aren’t blaming this on anybody. We’re aren’t saying it’s all the artificial surface’s fault. It’s not the shoemaker’s fault. It’s certainly a combination of multiple factors.”