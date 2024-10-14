"<p>Following the Eagles' narrow win against the lowly Cleveland Browns, Fox Sports cameras captured Nick Sirianni jawing with Birds fans at the Linc.</p> <p>This isn't the first time Sirianni has gone at it with fans. Last season, he was seen taunting Kansas City Chiefs fans following an Eagles' win in Arrowhead, and in 2022 he got into it with Indianapolis Colts fans. Sirianni sidestepped questions about Sunday's outburst following the game, telling reporters with a wink, \\"Just excited to get the win.\\"</p> <p>Sunday's antics are causing some fans and pundits to question his discipline on the sidelines and its impact on the team.</p> <p>\\"If you’re looking for reasons that the Eagles are so inconsistent in their performance from week to week, you could do worse than turn your eyes to a head coach who’s incapable of displaying the same discipline he claims to demand of his players,\\" <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/eagles/eagles-nick-sirianni-fans-fire-chants-20241013.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">wrote The Inquirer's Mike Sielski</a>, who said Sirianni appeared \\"too insecure to let even the most mindless public criticism roll off him.\\"</p> <p>\\"He’s got to be more grown up that that,\\" former Eagles defender Seth Joyner said on his YouTube postgame show Sunday. \\"These are the kinds of situations that make the fans and the media question whether he should be the leader of this football team, when you do dumb stuff like that.\\"</p> <p>\\"This ain't a good look no matter which way you slice it,\\" Marc Farzetta, one of Joyner's cohosts, added.</p> <p>NBC Sports Philadelphia's Michael Barkann focused his anger on the fact Sirianni spoke to reporters while being flanked by his three children – Jacob, Taylor, and Miles,</p> <p>\\"Very unprofessional. Should not be there,\\" Barkann said. They’re there to deflect. We’re trying to hear from Nick Sirianni, it’s unnecessary that the kids are there. And it’s wrong.\\"</p> <p><em>– Rob Tornoe</em></p>"