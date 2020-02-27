Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, Howie Roseman to speak after report-filled week; NFL scouting combine schedule
Reports of locker-room issues and sideline problems have dominated the Eagles offseason.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman are scheduled to speak to reporters ahead of the NFL scouting combine Tuesday afternoon.
Sirianni and his Eagles staff played favorites, with Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown receiving "different" treatment from others, writes columnist Marcus Hayes.
A recent report about Sirianni suggests he needs help controlling himself. Columnist Mike Sielski writes it's time for Sirianni to grow up.
As the scouting combine begins, here are 10 prospects on offense and 10 prospects on defense for the Birds to consider. There's also Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who has strong Eagles ties.
The NFL salary cap is making its largest jump ever. Here's what that means for the Eagles.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman will speak to reporters Tuesday afternoon ahead of the scouting combine.
While most of the focus will be on whom the Eagles might select with the No. 27 pick in this year's draft, Sirianni will undoubtedly face questions about a report by former NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter Derrick Gunn that the Eagles head coach got into "numerous arguments with players/coaches during games" while Dom DiSandro, the team's chief security officer, was suspended.
Jason Kelce keeping in shape 'if I end up playing again'
Until he makes a decision about his future, Eagles center Jason Kelce will be asked about retirement in every interview he does.
The latest comes from former Saturday Night Live cast members Dana Carvey and David Spade, who asked Kelce about his future on the most recent episode of their Superfly podcast.
NFL salary cap gets a big increase. Here's where the Eagles stand.
The 2024 NFL salary cap has been set at $255.4 million, the league announced last week.
That figure is a $30.6 million increase over the 2023 salary cap of $224.8 million, marking the largest dollar increase since the league introduced the cap in 1994.
2024 NFL scouting combine schedule
While coaches and team executives will be speaking over the next few days, the main part of the scouting combine begins Thursday and runs through the weekend.
NFL Network will once again cover all the action (or lack thereof) live, beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Thursday. Here's a rundown of the schedule:
Thursday, Feb. 29: Defensive linemen and linebackers (3 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
Friday, March 1: Defensive backs and tight ends (3 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
Saturday, March 2: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs (1 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
Sunday, March 3: Offensive lineman (1 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
Upcoming 2024 offseason dates for the Eagles
Feb. 27 to March 4: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
March 5: Deadline to designate franchise or transition players
March 13 (prior to 4 p.m. Eastern): All NFL teams must be under the 2024 salary cap
March 13: Free agency begins at 4 p.m. Eastern
March 24 to 27: Annual League Meeting, Orlando, Fla.
April 19: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets
April 25 to 27: NFL Draft, Detroit
– Rob Tornoe