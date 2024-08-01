Eagles open practice updates: Birds take training camp to Lincoln Financial Field for one night only
Eagles training camp, typically held at the NovaCare Complex with attendance very limited, will move to the Linc on Thursday night for the only open practice of the summer.
The Eagles will hold their only public practice of the summer on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Practice begins at 6:30 p.m. — and tickets are still available. Fans can purchase them at Ticketmaster or at the Linc tonight, and the proceeds go to autism research.
Select players will speak to the media earlier in the afternoon, and Nick Sirianni will hold a press conference about 20 minutes before practice begins.
Following Thursday night's practice, the Eagles will be off Friday and Saturday and return to the practice field on Sunday.
The Birds' first preseason game is Aug. 9 against the Ravens — and their only home preseason game is Aug. 24 against the Vikings. They open the season Sept. 6 against the Packers in Brazil.
What to know about the Eagles public practice: Parking, ticket prices, more
All eyes will be on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and new running back Saquon Barkley tonight as they take the field during the team’s only open practice this offseason at Lincoln Financial Field.
For the second straight year, the team is only holding one open practice for fans. The Eagles are charging $10 a ticket to attend the open practice, with proceeds going to autism research. Tickets remain available at Ticketmaster, and fans can also purchase tickets at the Linc tonight. Parking is free, and the practice is expected to last a little about two hours.
There's a new snack available at the Linc. It's for a good cause — and Jordan Mailata is involved.
After moving to Philadelphia, Niki Mailata, who is Tongan, was overjoyed to find a Hawaiian restaurant in the city, Poi Dog. She and her now-husband, Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata, are Pacific Islanders, and it’s hard to find authentic Pacific Islander cuisine on the East Coast.
Enter Kiki Aranita, founder and owner of Poi Dog. Aranita is from Hawaii and opened Poi Dog in Philadelphia, serving her spin on Hawaiian cuisine. The Mailatas quickly fell in love with the restaurant, which began in 2013 as a food truck on Temple’s campus and became a brick-and-mortar space about five years later, and were frequent guests until Poi Dog closed in 2020 during the pandemic.
Eagles still learning new kickoff format — but will get their best lesson Thursday night
Michael Clay has seen more than 400 XFL kickoffs on film during this offseason as the Eagles’ special teams coordinator prepares for the NFL season with a new kickoff format that is among the biggest changes to league rules in a long time. He studied the different angles and schemes and tried to learn as much as he can.
But Clay’s most informative lesson might come Thursday night, when the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans meet in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. Because while the NFL pulled elements from other leagues, including the XFL, the hybrid kickoff rule change league owners approved in March is a bit different. Thursday’s game will offer Clay his first chance to see how his peers are implementing the new format with their teams.
Schedule, key dates for the Eagles preseason
The Eagles preseason schedule kicks off next Friday night against Ravens in Baltimore. Here's a look at some dates fans should know.
Aug. 9: First preseason game, Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7:30 p.m. (Cozi TV, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, 94.1 WIP)
Aug. 13: Joint practice against the New England Patriots at 11 a.m. in Foxborough, Mass.
Aug. 15: Second preseason game, Eagles at New England Patriots, 7 p.m. (NBC10, 94.1 WIP)
Aug. 24: Final preseason game, Minnesota Vikings at Eagles, 1 p.m. (NBC10, 94.1 WIP)
Aug. 27: Roster cut from 80 to 53 players by 4 p.m.
Sept. 6: Week 1, Green Bay Packers at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. (Peacock, NBC10, 94.1 WIP)
— Rob Tornoe