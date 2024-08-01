Eagles open practice updates: Birds take training camp to Lincoln Financial Field for one night only

What to know about the Eagles public practice: Parking, ticket prices, more

All eyes will be on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and new running back Saquon Barkley tonight as they take the field during the team’s only open practice this offseason at Lincoln Financial Field.

For the second straight year, the team is only holding one open practice for fans. The Eagles are charging $10 a ticket to attend the open practice, with proceeds going to autism research. Tickets remain available at Ticketmaster, and fans can also purchase tickets at the Linc tonight. Parking is free, and the practice is expected to last a little about two hours.