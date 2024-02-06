The Eagles are playing in Brazil. Here’s what we know about tickets and possible opponents.

“Fly, Eagles, fly!” Or as they would say in Brazil, “Voe, Águias, voe!”

The Eagles will kick off their 2024 regular season schedule hosting a yet-to-be-named opponent at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, the first NFL game ever played in South America. It’s the earliest in the season the NFL has scheduled a regular-season international game, part of commissioner Roger Goodell’s bullish commitment to growing the league outside the United States.

“We are convinced we can be a global sport,” Goodell told reporters Monday.

The Sept. 6 game is the first time the NFL has scheduled a Friday night game during opening weekend in more than 50 years, when the then-St. Louis Cardinals faced the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 18, 1970. That season, the NFL also scheduled a Saturday night game during opening weekend that featured the Chicago Bears playing the New York Giants at Yankee Stadium. League sources say the NFL isn’t planning on repeating that this season.

As part of its antitrust agreement, the NFL is barred from scheduling Friday and Saturday games after 6 p.m. from the second Friday in September through the second Saturday in December so high school and college teams have a window to play. But with Labor Day falling on Sept. 2, the second Friday is pushed back to Sept. 13 this season, which offered an opening for the league.

The NFL did not announce a kickoff time or which TV network would broadcast the game, though Goodell said it would be played “Friday night.” An NFL source said the likely kickoff time would be between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern.

There will still be the traditional NFL Kickoff game on Thursday, Sept. 5, featuring the winner of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s what we know about the Eagles playing in Brazil:

When are the Eagles playing in Brazil?

The Eagles game in Brazil is scheduled to be played at night on Friday, Sept. 6. A specific kickoff time has not yet been announced.

São Paulo is currently two hours ahead of Philadelphia and the rest of the East Coast. But on Sept. 6, the time difference will be just one hour, thanks to Brazil getting rid of daylight saving time in 2019.

“With the global growth of our sport being a top priority to our league, we embrace the opportunity to grow our fanbase around the world and bring Eagles football to the 38 million sports fans in Brazil,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “As one of the world’s most culturally diverse nations, Brazil is an international melting pot, and we look forward to experiencing its warm, vibrant and welcoming environment later this year.”

Who do the Eagles play in Brazil?

That remains unclear.

It is considered a home game for the Eagles, which means there are nine potential opponents:

Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Carolina Panthers Green Bay Packers Cleveland Browns Atlanta Falcons Jacksonville Jaguars

The Eagles were scheduled to have nine home games this season, so they will host eight games at Lincoln Financial Field.

» READ MORE: Who’s on the Eagles’ 2024 schedule? A look at their opponents next season

What stadium will host the Eagles game in Brazil?

The Eagles game will take place in São Paulo’s Corinthians Arena, home to Brazilian soccer team SC Corinthians. The stadium opened in 2014, and was an official venue for both the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games.

Corinthians Arena’s capacity is 47,252 and is known locally as Neo Química Arena due to a sponsorship deal with the drug manufacturing company.

How do I get tickets to watch the Eagles in Brazil?

That remains unclear.

Tickets for the Eagles game in Brazil are not yet for sale. A team spokesperson said they’re working on releasing further information.

The team is promoting a package that includes tickets and travel to Brazil. To obtain a “chance to purchase the best packages available,” a fully refundable deposit of $500 per person is required.

How many international NFL games will there be in 2024?

Including the Eagles’ Brazil game, five regular season games will be played internationally. The designated teams and locations are:

Beginning in 2025, the NFL will have eight international games on the schedule, along with a mandate that each team plays in an international game at least once every four years.

It will be the second time the Eagles have played in a regular-season international game. They traveled to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 of the 2018 season.

How do I sing ‘Fly, Eagles, Fly!’ in Portuguese?

The lyrics of the Eagles’ fight song are seared into the brains of anyone living in the Delaware Valley, but if you want to get ready to root for the Birds in Brazil, here’s how the song would be sung in Portuguese, as translated by a native Brazilian now living in the United States.

It works out that the Portuguese word for Eagles, Águias, has the same number of letters, so you have seven months to practice belting out “A-G-U-I-A-S Águias!”