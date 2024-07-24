Eagles training camp updates: Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman speak; Howard Eskin attends first day of practice

Howard Eskin at Eagles camp after being banned from Citizens Bank Park and Sixers practice

Howard Eskin hasn’t been on the radio in about a month, but the longtime 94.1 WIP sat along with the other reporters Wednesday covering the first day of Eagles training camp Wednesday.

Eskin hasn’t appeared on the air since the Inquirer reported earlier this month the longtime sports talker made an unwanted advance towards an Aramark employee in May.