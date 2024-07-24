Eagles training camp updates: Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman speak; Howard Eskin attends first day of practice
The Eagles are hosting their first training camp practice on Wednesday, a day after players were required to report to the NovaCare Complex.
Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman spoke to the media before practice.
Don't expect big changes to Sirianni's practice structure, despite new offensive (Kellen Moore) and defensive (Vic Fangio) coordinators.
The Eagles only open practice of the summer is Thursday, Aug. 1, at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Birds first preseason game is Aug. 9 against the Ravens — and their only home preseason game is on Aug. 24 against the Vikings.
Howard Eskin at Eagles camp after being banned from Citizens Bank Park and Sixers practice
Howard Eskin hasn’t been on the radio in about a month, but the longtime 94.1 WIP sat along with the other reporters Wednesday covering the first day of Eagles training camp Wednesday.
Eskin hasn’t appeared on the air since the Inquirer reported earlier this month the longtime sports talker made an unwanted advance towards an Aramark employee in May.
Rookie Cooper DeJean out the next three weeks
Eagles rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean will begin training camp on the non-football injury list because of a hamstring injury, according to a league source confirming an ESPN report.
DeJean, a second-round pick out of Iowa, reportedly suffered the injury during offseason training and is expected to miss about three weeks as a result. Eagles players reported for training camp on Tuesday and will hold their first practice session Wednesday morning.
Camp gets underway at the NovaCare Complex
Eagles 53-man roster prediction
Let the roster battles commence.
Eagles players reported for training camp on Tuesday, meaning Wednesday’s opening practice will kick off the annual crunch from 90 players down to a 53-man roster late next month.
Watch: Nick Sirianni speaks live ahead of first practice
Update: Both Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman will meet with the media. The start time has moved back to 9:15 a.m.
The biggest questions heading into Eagles training camp
After months spent discussing sour tastes and offseason turnover, the Eagles will begin the 2024 season in earnest this week.
Spring workouts offered an early glimpse of how marquee additions and coaching changes might help the team reverse course from last year’s late collapse, but training camp will be the first prolonged opportunity to answer some of the biggest questions facing this season’s team.
Five Eagles roster battles to watch at camp
A team with Super Bowl aspirations rarely has much intrigue when it comes to roster battles, but this year’s Eagles do have a few positions of interest.
The Eagles reported to training camp Tuesday and their first on-field workout is scheduled for today. We’ll get our latest looks at the new-look offense and defense being installed by new coordinators Kellen Moore (offense) and Vic Fangio (defense). A couple of roster battles will also heat up and likely continue for the next few weeks.
Will James Bradberry still be with the Eagles in September?
Veteran corner James Bradberry had been cross-training at safety before leaving the field during individual drills on the first day of June’s minicamp after suffering an abductor (hip) injury. That Bradberry was potentially moving back in the defensive backfield was enough evidence to show that the only way Bradberry remains with the team is if he earns a job providing depth. The Eagles suddenly have a lot of talent at corner but are pretty thin behind Reed Blankenship and C.J. Gardner-Johnson at safety.
Moving on from Bradberry would be costly. According to Over the Cap, the Eagles would incur $15 million in dead money that could be spread between 2024 and 2025 if they cut him.
Two new coordinators and more Eagles storylines to watch
The Eagles report to training camp at the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday and begin on-field workouts Wednesday.
An offseason that was longer than expected is finally over, and another season where the Eagles enter as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl is here. That offseason has brought both change — new coaches, players, and schemes, and the retirement of franchise legends Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce — and continuity — Nick Sirianni is back and so are many Eagles stars.