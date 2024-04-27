2024 NFL Draft: Eagles have seven more picks on Day 3; best players available in 4th round for the Birds

Eagles 3rd-round pick Jalyx Hunt is diamond in the rough for Eagles

When you’re projecting an edge rusher, pay less attention to the stats and keep a close eye on how often they win and the ways that they win. Houston Christian's Jalyx Hunt fits into that latter category, finishing 2023 with 46 tackles (nine for loss) and 6½ sacks, but had an eye-popping 18.9% pass rush win rate, per Pro Football Focus.

When the ball is snapped, Hunt gets hip to hip with the offensive tackle in a hurry. Because he can threaten the edge with his explosiveness and bendy limbs to turn the corner, it opens up his ability to use speed-to-power conversions. In pulling off that move, his 34 3/8-inch arms will allow him to create separation between him and offensive linemen, where he can allow his athleticism to get around the corner, along with winning on an inside track.