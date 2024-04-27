2024 NFL Draft: Eagles have seven more picks on Day 3; best players available in 4th round for the Birds
So far, the Eagles have drafted three defensive players: CB Quinyon Mitchell, DB Cooper DeJean, and LB Jalyx Hunt.
The 2024 NFL Draft concludes on Saturday, with the fourth round beginning at noon. The Eagles have seven picks, including three in the 4th round.
Saturday night, the Eagles traded up to take Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean in the second round. Here's a look at what the Birds are getting in DeJean.
At the end of the third round, the Eagles drafted Houston Christian edge rusher Jalyx Hunt. It was a script-flipping pick for Birds GM Howie Roseman.
In the 1st round, the Eagles took cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. Here's our beat writers' thumbs up or down on Mitchell.
Follow our complete coverage of the 2024 NFL draft.
The Eagles have seven picks today, including three in the 4th round
It's going to be a busy Saturday — the Eagles head into the third and final day of the 2024 NFL draft with seven picks, including three in the fourth round.
Best players available in 4th round for Eagles
The Eagles have kept their selections on the defensive side of the ball, adding two instant difference makers in the secondary with Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell and Iowa's Cooper DeJean, then adding a developmental pass rusher in Houston Christian's Jalyx Hunt. Still, though, there are a few positions that the Eagles can bolster, as they have three fourth-round picks (Nos. 120, 123, 132) and three fifth rounders (Nos. 152, 171, 172).
Two needs that immediately stand out: depth along the offensive line and linebacker groups. It seems as if the Eagles are willing to roll with Tyler Steen at right guard, but a couple of prospects are still on the board that could challenge Steen for the spot.
Eagles 3rd-round pick Jalyx Hunt is diamond in the rough for Eagles
When you’re projecting an edge rusher, pay less attention to the stats and keep a close eye on how often they win and the ways that they win. Houston Christian's Jalyx Hunt fits into that latter category, finishing 2023 with 46 tackles (nine for loss) and 6½ sacks, but had an eye-popping 18.9% pass rush win rate, per Pro Football Focus.
When the ball is snapped, Hunt gets hip to hip with the offensive tackle in a hurry. Because he can threaten the edge with his explosiveness and bendy limbs to turn the corner, it opens up his ability to use speed-to-power conversions. In pulling off that move, his 34 3/8-inch arms will allow him to create separation between him and offensive linemen, where he can allow his athleticism to get around the corner, along with winning on an inside track.
Eagles traded up in the 2nd round to land DB Cooper DeJean
The Eagles continued revamping their secondary on Friday, trading up 10 spots in the second round to take Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean with the 40th overall pick.
DeJean, widely considered a first-round prospect going into the draft, played primarily as an outside cornerback with the Hawkeyes but has the versatility to play slot cornerback or safety.
What time does the final day of the NFL draft start?
The final day of the 2024 NFL draft — which consists of rounds four through seven — is scheduled to begin at noon Eastern and run through 6 p.m.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream:
When: Saturday, April 27
Where: Detroit, Mich.
Time: noon Eastern
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Streaming: ABC app, ESPN app, NFL app, NFL.com (all require cable authentication), NFL+, fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV (all require a subscription)