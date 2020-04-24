Latest Washington reportedly closes door to trade offers
It appears that Lane Johnson and Andre Dillard will be seeing plenty of Chase Young for the next few seasons, as Washington has reportedly stopped entertaining trade offers for the No. 2 pick. According to an NFL Network report, Washington is too enamored with Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young to risk losing him in a trade-down scenario. Teams like the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers might be jockeying to move up to get Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but the race for the first chance at Tagovailoa will now start at the third pick, which belongs to the Detroit Lions.
What will the Giants do?
After Washington, the next NFC East foe the Eagles will be watching closely will be the New York Giants, who have the fourth pick. According to an ESPN report, New York is open to trading back from their spot to accumulate draft picks. The Giants could use help at offensive tackle, but could also go with a difference-making defensive player like Isaiah Simmons or Derrick Brown.
Pre-draft reading
