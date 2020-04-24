It appears that Lane Johnson and Andre Dillard will be seeing plenty of Chase Young for the next few seasons, as Washington has reportedly stopped entertaining trade offers for the No. 2 pick. According to an NFL Network report, Washington is too enamored with Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young to risk losing him in a trade-down scenario. Teams like the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers might be jockeying to move up to get Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, but the race for the first chance at Tagovailoa will now start at the third pick, which belongs to the Detroit Lions.