Live Ball don’t lie
Kyler Murray rushed for a first down and it looked like the ball was fumbled and recovered by the Eagles. Doug Pederson chose not to challenge what looked to be a missed call. As Philly native Rasheed Wallace used to say, “the ball don’t lie.” The Eagles forced a fumble on the very next play. Michael Jacquet knocked the ball lose from DeAndre Hopkins.
NFC East playoff picture
The Washington Football Team lost to the Seattle Seahawks during Sunday’s early action. If the Eagles win today and the Giants lose vs. the Browns, Philly would be 1/2 game out of first place. Beating the Cardinals won’t be easy with so many injuries, but the Eagles are in position to get control of the NFC East.
Eagles starting on defense
The Eagles won the toss and deferred to the second half. They’ll see one of the NFL’s most dynamic quarterbacks first. A quick start on defense would likely give Jalen Hurts confidence. It won’t be easy. The Eagles are down three secondary starters, and the Cardinals have three pretty good wide receivers, plus the NFL’s seventh best rusher, Kenyan Drake.
Welcome to the blog
Good afternoon, Eagles fans. Welcome to the 15th iteration of the Eagles game-day live blog: Arizona Cardinals edition. The Eagles come into the game at 4-8-1 with a slight chance of gaining ground in the NFC East with a win against the 7-6 Cardinals. Jalen Hurts will be under center for his second career start and is hoping to pick up where he left off. The rookie from Oklahoma and Alabama led the team to an improbable win against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday, throwing for 167 yards and a touchdown and gaining 106 yards on the ground.
Hurts will face off against Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray in a matchup between former Oklahoma stars. Hurts was Murray’s successor with the Sooners in 2019 after transferring from Alabama. Both players are dangerous when escaping the pocket, and they’re both in offensive systems that have stolen some plays from Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley’s scheme. Expect to see some similarities this afternoon.
The Eagles’ secondary is banged up for what feels like the fourth year in a row. The defensive backfield will be without Rodney McLeod, Darius Slay, and Avonte Maddox. McLeod is out for the year with a torn ACL, Maddox is out for at least the next three weeks with a knee injury, and Slay didn’t make the trip to Arizona because of a concussion. Expect to see a lot of Michael Jacquet, Marcus Epps, K’Von Wallace, and maybe some Kevon Seymour. It’s going to be a challenge for the defense to hold up with so many unproven players, so this game might have to be a shootout.
Pre-game stories of interest
Adam Schefter reported that Carson Wentz wants out of Philadelphia if he’s not the starter next season. Marcus Hayes has some pointed advice for the Eagles quarterback.
Paul Domowitch previewed the game, discussing how both Murray and Hurts are dynamic athletes instead of conventional quarterbacks.
Got a prediction for the game? Be sure to see how far yours is from mine and the rest of the beat writing crew. (Spoiler alert: only one of us went with the Eagles)
This disappointing season has Doug Pederson’s status as head coach in question. Jeff McLane explores what it would take for the championship-winning coach to keep his job.
In a year with few bright spots, Les Bowen explains why Josh Sweat’s progression into a productive edge rusher has been one of the best developments for the Eagles.