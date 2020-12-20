The Eagles’ secondary is banged up for what feels like the fourth year in a row. The defensive backfield will be without Rodney McLeod, Darius Slay, and Avonte Maddox. McLeod is out for the year with a torn ACL, Maddox is out for at least the next three weeks with a knee injury, and Slay didn’t make the trip to Arizona because of a concussion. Expect to see a lot of Michael Jacquet, Marcus Epps, K’Von Wallace, and maybe some Kevon Seymour. It’s going to be a challenge for the defense to hold up with so many unproven players, so this game might have to be a shootout.