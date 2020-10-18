The Eagles' offensive line will be without Lane Johnson, Matt Pryor, Isaac Seumalo, and Jason Peters for this game, all of whom have started a game for the team this year. Add in the losses of Brandon Brooks and Andre Dillard before the start of the season, and the Eagles' offensive depth is being heavily tested. Jamon Brown, who the team signed off the Bears' practice squad in Week 2, is expected to start at right guard, and rookie linemen Jack Driscoll will start at right tackle.