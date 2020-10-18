Latest Welcome to the Blog
Good afternoon, Eagles fans. Welcome to the blog. It’s game day once again, and the Eagles have a tall order ahead of them. The 4-1 Baltimore Ravens, led by Lamar Jackson, have made it to the Linc looking to beat a second NFC East team in as many weeks. Baltimore’s only loss this season came against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, and they’re coming off a 31-17 win against the Washington Football Team.
Weird things happen in the NFL all the time — there’s a reason it’s so hard for many of you to bet on games — but it’s hard to imagine many ways in which the Eagles could leave the Linc this Sunday at 2-3-1. If there is a way, it will involve a good number of backups flourishing in their new roles, Carson Wentz playing at a high level, and the Eagles defensive line keeping Jackson in check.
The Eagles' offensive line will be without Lane Johnson, Matt Pryor, Isaac Seumalo, and Jason Peters for this game, all of whom have started a game for the team this year. Add in the losses of Brandon Brooks and Andre Dillard before the start of the season, and the Eagles' offensive depth is being heavily tested. Jamon Brown, who the team signed off the Bears' practice squad in Week 2, is expected to start at right guard, and rookie linemen Jack Driscoll will start at right tackle.
Defensively, the Eagles will have Darius Slay, who missed part of the week with a concussion suffered last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’ll also return Will Parks, a versatile defensive back who missed the first five games with a hamstring injury. Since Avonte Maddox is out again with an ankle injury, Jalen Mills will likely stay at cornerback, leaving Parks some snaps at safety.
This game will test the Eagles' young players in new roles, particularly players like Driscoll, Jordan Mailata, Travis Fulgham, etc. Even if they unable to get a win this week, a good showing would be encouraging heading into next Thursday’s game against the New York Giants.
Eagles enter as double-digit underdogs
The 5,000 or so folks allowed in to Lincoln Financial Field today won’t be the only ones desperately cheering the Eagles. So will the bookies.
A line that opened as Eagles +7.5 ballooned to +10 at many sportsbooks around the nation as bettors laid heavily on the Ravens. The Eagles have not been double-digit underdogs at home in nearly 30 years according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.
William Hill sports books reported Sunday morning that 73 percent of money and 75 percent of its tickets written for Eagles-Ravens were on Baltimore’s side. At FanDuel, 70 percent of the money laid on this game was on the Ravens.
“It’s all Ravens,” said William Hill’s Nick Bogdanovich. “[We] need Fulgham to go wild.”
The last time the Eagles were double-digit 'dogs at home was in 1993, when the Cowboys were at the height of their Emmitt Smith-led dynasty. Dallas laid 10.5 points that afternoon and covered when Smith broke off a 62-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal a 23-10 victory (and cover). Smith had a career-best 237 yards on the day.
Ken O’Brien was the Eagles' starting quarterback that day; Heath Sherman the leading rusher.
That game was at the Vet. All eyes Sunday will be on the Linc.
Pat Eichner, of the sports betting site PointsBet, is among those who wouldn’t mind seeing the Eagles win outright. His shop was writing 78 percent of tickets on Baltimore and 71 percent of the money.
“The Ravens money-line also is an extremely popular parlay play,” he said.
-- Ed Barkowitz
Around the division
The Eagles are still a half game out of the NFC East. Their contention is staggering when you consider how buried they’d be if they were in a division like the Ravens' AFC North, which had three teams at 4-1.
Still, a win this week would vault the team in first place, at least until we know the result of the Dallas Cowboys' game against the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. The 2-3 Cowboys will be without Dak Prescott, turning to Andy Dalton instead.
The 1-4 Washington Football Team will host the New York Giants (0-5) at 1 p.m. in a battle of division basement dwellers.
