Good afternoon, Eagles fans. Greetings from an empty Lincoln Financial Field, where the Eagles are currently warming up in anticipation of their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. It’s a battle between winless teams, and the Eagles will be trying to avoid their worst start to a season since 1999.
Joe Burrow, the No. 1 pick in last April’s NFL draft, stands in the Birds' way, trying to right the Bengals' ship after two straight losses. Cincinnati has the rest advantage, enjoying a long week after playing Thursday Night Football in Week 2.
Expect to see a couple newer faces playing significant snaps for the Eagles' offense today. Matt Pryor will start at right guard in Isaac Seumalo’s absence, bumping Nate Herbig over to left guard. Jalen Reagor is out for a few weeks, meaning there will be more playing time for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower, and perhaps even Deontay Burnett, who the team promoted from the practice squad on Saturday. Defensively, Fletcher Cox is questionable going into the game, but he’s active and was warming up before the game as if he’d play.
