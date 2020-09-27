Expect to see a couple newer faces playing significant snaps for the Eagles' offense today. Matt Pryor will start at right guard in Isaac Seumalo’s absence, bumping Nate Herbig over to left guard. Jalen Reagor is out for a few weeks, meaning there will be more playing time for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower, and perhaps even Deontay Burnett, who the team promoted from the practice squad on Saturday. Defensively, Fletcher Cox is questionable going into the game, but he’s active and was warming up before the game as if he’d play.