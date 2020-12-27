Live Dallas plays it safe
The Cowboys had 4th-and-goal on the two-yard line. Mike McCarthy thought about going for it, but he’s playing it safe early. The Eagles defense stopped Ezekiel Elliott on the one-yard line, then Andy Dalton lost a yard on the next play. Once again, it was Gallup who hurt the secondary. He took a short screen 55 yards to the Philly nine-yard line. He’s been mainly matched up against Michael Jacquet.
Fletcher Cox without pads on sideline
Fletcher Cox was listed as questionable before the game with a triceps injury. He was spotted early in the second quarter sitting on the bench with no pads on. The Eagles are listing him as questionable to return with a stinger. Cox is one of the Eagles’ three Pro Bowlers. The secondary is already struggling early, and his absence may lead to more running lanes for Dallas.
Gallup gallops for six
Michael Gallup doesn’t have a big contract like Amari Cooper, and he isn’t the star first-round pick like CeeDee Lamb. He’s still been the Cowboys receiver who has given the Eagles the most trouble today. Gallup caught a 21-yard passing touchdown from Andy Dalton on a 10-play, 63-yard drive. Dalton has completed his last five passes after starting 1-of-4.
Jacc is Bacc
It didn’t take long for DeSean Jackson to make his return evident. On the Eagles’ second drive, the 34-year-old receiver showed he still has plenty of speed to take the top off a defense, catching an 81-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the series. Jackson reached a top speed of 19.45 mph on his way to the end zone, according to Next Gen Stats, which also showed Hurts’ pass traveled 50.7 yards in the air.
Dallas staying in range
That was fast. Dallas was in Eagles territory after one play. A 35-yard pass to Amari Cooper and a defensive pass interference set the Cowboys up on the Eagles’ 13-yard line. The Birds’ defense stood tall and got a second down sack from Vinny Curry for a nine-yard loss. The Cowboys added a 35-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein.
Ground and pound
The Eagles coaching staff must have put its Inquirer subscription to good use this week. As pointed out by many going into the game, the Cowboys run defense has been one of the worst in the league this season and the Eagles capitalized immediately on their 10-play, 55-yard drive that featured 48 yards on the ground. One of the most productive runs came on a quarterback-keeper. The Eagles ran a counter and Hurts gained 12 yards in part because of an impressive block by Jordan Mailata.
Eagles get physical on first touchdown drive
The added weapon of Jalen Hurts’ legs not only help the offensive line and wide receivers, but it’s creating huge holes for Miles Sanders. The Eagles marched 10 plays and 55 yards on their first drive. Sanders punched in a four-yard touchdown run on third down. Running the ball on 3rd-and-four is all the evidence you need of Philly’s confidence in the running game. Hurts and Sanders combined for 46 rush yards on the first drive.
DeSean Jackson gets the start
The Eagles wasted no time getting DeSean Jackson involved. He opened the first drive with Jalen Reagor as the two receivers on the field. Alshon Jeffery and Greg Ward have also lined up opposite Reagor on the first drive, but Jackson got the first crack on a play-action pass play.
Darius Slay return looms large
The Cowboys’ wide receiver trio of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup has been one of the NFL’s best despite Dallas’ quarterback woes. Games like these are why the Eagles paid Darius Slay the big bucks. He missed last week’s game due to a concussion. Slay held Cooper, the Cowboys’ leading receiver, to one catch and five yards in the week 8 matchup. The Birds will need a similar performance from Slay while the rest of their makeshift secondary tries to contain the other two weapons.
Good afternoon, Eagles fans! The Eagles are at AT&T Stadium for their 4:25 p.m. matchup against the Cowboys with the possibility of keeping their playoff hopes alive at stake. An Eagles loss would end the team's season, while a win combined with a Washington loss would set up a play-in game next week.
Jalen Hurts will be leading the offense for the third week in a row and the Eagles are hoping the rookie quarterback picks up where he left off last weekend in Arizona. Hurts went 24-for-44, throwing for 338 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 63 rushing yards and one score on the ground. The Eagles’ offense was one of the least productive in the league before Carson Wentz was benched, but Hurts has given the group life. The Cowboys defense will be the worst group Hurts has seen in his young career — especially against the run — so there’s reason to believe he’ll be able to have another good day.
Defensively, the Eagles will get Darius Slay back just in time to lose both Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat. The two edge rushers are both inactive for the game and will leave the defensive-end rotation a little thin, meaning Vinny Curry and Genard Avery should get plenty of rushing opportunities.
Playoff implications
It’s quite rare for a team to go into its penultimate game of the regular season with four wins and still be in the playoff hunt, but that’s the NFC East for you. Here are the things that need to happen in order for the Eagles to turn next Sunday’s home game against the Washington Football Team into a play-in game:
- New York Giants have to lose to the Baltimore Ravens ✅
- Washington has to lose to the Carolina Panthers 🤔
- Eagles have to beat the Cowboys 🤔
