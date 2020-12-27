Jalen Hurts will be leading the offense for the third week in a row and the Eagles are hoping the rookie quarterback picks up where he left off last weekend in Arizona. Hurts went 24-for-44, throwing for 338 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 63 rushing yards and one score on the ground. The Eagles’ offense was one of the least productive in the league before Carson Wentz was benched, but Hurts has given the group life. The Cowboys defense will be the worst group Hurts has seen in his young career — especially against the run — so there’s reason to believe he’ll be able to have another good day.