Eagles news: Latest updates from Brazil; why the Birds are wearing black and white
Eagles-Packers will stream exclusively on Peacock tonight, but will air on NBC10 in and around Philly.
The Eagles will play the Green Bay Packers tonight in Brazil, the first NFL game ever held in South America. Here's how to watch and stream.
Our Eagles writers make their predictions who will win tonight's game, but they all think the Birds will make the playoffs. Here's who experts think will win tonight.
Merrill Reese is back calling the Eagles on 94.1 WIP, but didn't make the trip to Brazil.
Nakobe Dean gets the start at inside linebacker, and Nick Sirianni is singing his praises.
New Eagles running back Saquon Barkley gets his chance to prove the Giants wrong.
Three things to watch for in Eagles-Packers
Jalen Hurts vs. blitz, crowd noise
After struggling to handle extra rushers for most of last season, the Eagles starting offense will get its first meaningful test against the blitz in a challenging environment.
Why the Eagles are wearing black and white in Brazil
Tonight, the Eagles will shed their traditional midnight green in favor of a new combo featuring black and white.
Why? As The Inquirer reported last month, it's a nod to the Brazilian soccer team Corinthians, whose stadium is hosting tonight's historic Eagles-Packers game. Their uniforms are also black and white, and their fans hate the color green because of their cross-town rivals, Palmeiras.
Chiefs defeat Ravens in wild ending
Patrick Mahomes thought for a moment that the Chiefs were headed to overtime. So did Ravens counterpart Lamar Jackson, who had found Isaiah Likely in the back of the end zone with no time left for a touchdown that appeared to tie the game.
In the end, the NFL’s season opener Thursday night was decided by referee Shawn Hochuli undertaking a video review.
Eagles hype video: Jason and Kylie Kelce, Shane Gillis, and more
Two of the Birds’ longest-tenured legends, Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox, retired after last season. But they are front and center in the Eagles’ star-studded season hype video, which opens with a phone call between the two of them.
The video plays a capoeira track in the background and has a number of references to Brazil — including a bit where Nick Sirianni gives Dom DiSandro a new jacket with the Brazilian flag, instead of the Italian flag, which he usually wears.
Injury report: Isaiah Rodgers out for Eagles-Packers
After making the trip to South America, Isaiah Rodgers will miss the Eagles game against the Green Bay Packers Friday night because of a hand injury.
The veteran cornerback, who had a chance to play a meaningful role as an outside cornerback in the Eagles’ nickel packages, was a limited participant in practice all week with the injury but was ruled out after the team’s walk-through at Corinthians Arena on Thursday afternoon.
Tonight's Eagles-Packers game will stream exclusively on Peacock
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Green Bay Packers tonight, kicking off the 2024 NFL season in a unique Friday night game taking place in Brazil.
Not only is it the first NFL game to be played in South America, the last time the league scheduled a Week 1 game on a Friday night was when the then-St. Louis Cardinals faced the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 18, 1970.
Eagles 2024 NFL schedule
Week 1: Packers at Eagles (in São Paulo, Brazil), Friday, Sept. 6, 8:15 p.m. (Peacock)
Week 2: Falcons at Eagles, Monday, Sept. 16, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Week 3: Eagles at Saints, Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 4: Eagles at Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 29, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: Browns at Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 13, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 7: Eagles at Giants, Sunday, Oct. 20, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 8: Eagles at Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 27, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Week 9: Jaguars at Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 3, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Week 10: Eagles at Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 10, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Week 11: Commanders at Eagles, Thursday, Nov. 14, 8:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)
Week 12: Eagles at Rams, Sunday, Nov. 24, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Week 13: Eagles at Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 1, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Week 14: Panthers at Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 8, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 15: Steelers at Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 15, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)
Week 16: Eagles at Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 22, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 17: Cowboys at Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 29, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)