Eagles news: Latest updates from Brazil; why the Birds are wearing black and white

Why the Eagles are wearing black and white in Brazil

Tonight, the Eagles will shed their traditional midnight green in favor of a new combo featuring black and white.

Why? As The Inquirer reported last month, it's a nod to the Brazilian soccer team Corinthians, whose stadium is hosting tonight's historic Eagles-Packers game. Their uniforms are also black and white, and their fans hate the color green because of their cross-town rivals, Palmeiras.