Good afternoon, Eagles fans. Welcome to the 13th iteration of the Eagles’ live blog, Packers edition. This is a stiff test for the Birds, who enter Lambeau Field with a 3-7-1 record and a shrinking window of opportunity to turn things around against a very good team. The Packers are 8-3 and have the second-best offense in the NFL behind only the vaunted Kansas City Chiefs. Aaron Rodgers, even at 37 years old, has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league. The Eagles defense didn’t play well enough to win last Monday against the Seahawks, but it did contain Russell Wilson and the rest of the Seattle offense outside of DK Metcalf quite well. Today’s matchup may be even harder.