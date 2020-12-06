Live Wentz’s brutal sack
Carson Wentz has looked much better so far than he has in weeks past, but the costly mistakes are still there. He took an eight-yard sack on the team’s second drive, knocking the team out of field goal range. He’s thrown the ball away once so far and maneuvered the pocket well a few others, but the sack on a third-and-11 is yet another example of his hero ball tendencies hurting the team.
Hargrave showing improvement
Javon Hargrave had a drive-killing sack on the Packers’ opening drive. The defensive tackle played his best game of the season against the Seahawks last Monday and is off to a great start again today. He was the team’s big free agency signing in the offseason but got off to a slow start after missing most of training camp with a pec and hamstring injury. He had to make the transition from a reactionary two-gap scheme in Pittsburgh to the attacking style the Eagles’ defensive front employs, but he’s starting to become an effective rusher in the latter parts of the season.
Eagles strike first against Packers
The Eagles’ first drive was almost perfection. The 15-play 41-yard drive chewed up 7:07 off the clock. Jake Elliott nailed a 52-yard field goal, something that’s not easy to do at Lambeau Field in December. The Eagles have their first lead in four games. Now they have to contain Green Bay’s high-powered offense.
Jack Driscoll being tested early
The Packers wasted no time lining their best edge rusher, Za’Darius Smith, over Eagles rookie right tackle Jack Driscoll. The rookie held his own on the first drive and didn’t allow Smith to get any pressure.
Jeffery get starts over Fulgham
The Eagles commitment to playing veterans of starters was evident again in the Birds’ opening series. Alshon Jeffery got the start over Travis Fulgham. It’s unclear why the team has gone away from featuring Fulgham heavily in the offense considering the second-year wideout was one of the most productive receivers in the league for a five-week stretch.
Welcome to the blog
Good afternoon, Eagles fans. Welcome to the 13th iteration of the Eagles’ live blog, Packers edition. This is a stiff test for the Birds, who enter Lambeau Field with a 3-7-1 record and a shrinking window of opportunity to turn things around against a very good team. The Packers are 8-3 and have the second-best offense in the NFL behind only the vaunted Kansas City Chiefs. Aaron Rodgers, even at 37 years old, has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league. The Eagles defense didn’t play well enough to win last Monday against the Seahawks, but it did contain Russell Wilson and the rest of the Seattle offense outside of DK Metcalf quite well. Today’s matchup may be even harder.
Darius Slay dealt with a calf injury during the week, but is active for the game. His availability is good news for those of you still pulling for the Eagles to win instead of hoping for a higher draft pick, because someone has to cover Davante Adams. Adams leads the NFL in yards per route run and has been one of the best wideouts in the league this year. He and Slay have going head-to-head dating back to 2014 when Adams was a rookie and Slay was playing for the Lions.
On the other side of the ball, the Eagles will have the 11th iteration of their offensive line in 12 games, which is unprecedented instability at a position the team has typically enjoyed elite play from. Jack Driscoll will start at right tackle, replacing Matt Pryor. Carson Wentz has quieted the calls for his starting job a bit since last week, but he’s yet to truly play to the standard set for a franchise quarterback. Last season, Wentz outdueled Rodgers at Lambeau, but that feels unlikely today. Time will tell.
