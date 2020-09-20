The Eagles’ home-opener is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m., when they’ll try to move to 1-1 after a somewhat surprising Week 1 loss to the Washington Football Team. The good news for the Eagles is the significant number of players expected to be in the lineup after missing last Sunday. Lane Johnson and Miles Sanders are both definitely returning, and Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, and Brandon Graham are all expected to be good to go.