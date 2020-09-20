Live Eagles eek closer
The Eagles closed the gap midway through the first quarter as Jake Elliott hit a 38-yard field goal to make the score 7-3 in favor the Rams. Elliott’s field goal was set up by a handful of completions by Wentz, most notably to Jalen Reagor for a 14-yard gain.
Rams strike first
The Eagles dug an early hole after Miles Sanders fumbled near midfield and the Rams capitalized with a quick, effective touchdown drive. Jared Goff found tight end Tyler Higbee in the end zone on what appeared to be a blown coverage to give Los Angeles a 7-0 lead with 11:15 left in the first quarter.
Sanders slips up
Miles Sanders fumbled on the third play of the game, and the Rams recovered. Sanders was the focal point of the opening drive, with each of the first three plays calling his number. The Rams take over in Eagles territory for their first drive of the game.
Offense up first
The Eagles lost the coin toss and the Los Angeles Rams elected to defer. Carson Wentz and the Eagles' offense is up first.
Welcome to the Blog
Good afternoon, Eagles fans. Welcome to the Eagles-Rams live blog.
The Eagles’ home-opener is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m., when they’ll try to move to 1-1 after a somewhat surprising Week 1 loss to the Washington Football Team. The good news for the Eagles is the significant number of players expected to be in the lineup after missing last Sunday. Lane Johnson and Miles Sanders are both definitely returning, and Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave, and Brandon Graham are all expected to be good to go.
Hargrave, a defensive tackle who missed all of training camp with a strained pectoral and a hamstring injury, was the team’s big free-agency signing last March. If he gets some snaps, it will be the first time we’ll see the Eagles' high-priced interior pass rush rotation with him, Fletcher Cox, and Malik Jackson.
Johnson figures to shore up the Eagles' pass protection, which ailed them last week as they surrendered eight sacks to Washington. Sanders should help, too, both when in protection and running check-down routes of the backfield.
Also worth noting: Jalen Hurts is officially QB2. The rookie out of Oklahoma is active for the first time in his career, with Nate Sudfeld marked as inactive after having the backup quarterback job behind Carson Wentz as his to lose through training camp and Week 1. Will Hurts have a small role in the offense this week, or is he just serving as the “one-play-away” guy holding a clipboard?
Time will tell.
