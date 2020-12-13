Good evening, Eagles fans. Greetings from Lincoln Financial Field, where the Eagles are currently warming up in anticipation for their matchup against the 10-2 New Orleans Saints. At 3-8-1, the Eagles aren’t exactly playing for high stakes this weekend, but Jalen Hurts starting at quarterback should provide plenty of intrigue. It’s the rookie second-round pick’s first career start after coming in for Carson Wentz last Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. This will be a battle between athletic backup quarterbacks, with Taysom Hill in line to start his fourth game in relief of Drew Brees, who is dealing with rib and lung injuries. Hill has looked solid despite going from a gadget guy who lines up everywhere to a traditional quarterback. Last week, he completed 27 passes on 37 attempts for 232 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 83 rushing yards.