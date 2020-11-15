The Eagles are coming out of the bye week getting much healthier on offense. Miles Sanders, Lane Johnson, and Alshon Jeffery are all expected to return to the lineup. When you consider Jalen Reagor and Dallas Goedert also made their returns against the Cowboys in Week 8, this is the healthiest the offense has been in months. It will be interesting to see how Doug Pederson utilizes the variety of offensive threats at his disposal after so many weeks without them.