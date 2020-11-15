Latest Offense heating up
The Eagles used a potent rushing attack and a few key throws by Carson Wentz to get their second touchdown drive of the day, ending in a five-yard touchdown run by Corey Clement to make the score 21-17 in favor of the Giants after a failed two-point conversion attempt.
Jones responds
The Giants took just 2 minutes and 42 seconds to respond to the Eagles' first touchdown of the day, scoring one of their own by way of a one-yard run from Wayne Gallman. Daniel Jones had two consecutive precise passes for a combined 65 yards, the first one to Sterling Shepherd, who beat Avonte Maddox. The second was to Golden Tate, who made an impressive catch over Nickell Robey-Coleman, who was in good coverage.
Giants killer
Boston Scott the Giant killer made his bi-annual appearance, breaking off a 56-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles offense a sign of life with 12:31 left in the third quarter. The score was reviewed to see if Scott stepped out of bounds, but he managed to stay in.
Eagles offense stagnant in first half
The Eagles offense has generated just 135 yards and three points as the first half nears its close with the Giants up, 14-3. Carson Wentz has had two bad snaps and the Eagles have committed seven penalties in a sloppy return from the bye week.
Run defense?
The Giants went up, 14-3, after a goal-line score from New York running back Wayne Gallman to conclude a 13-play, 75-yard drive. The Eagles run defense, typically solid against conventional running-back runs, has been anything but so far today. They’re allowing 7.2 yards per carry on 13 attempts so far.
Eagles on the board
The Eagles had a 12-play, 53-yard drive, but settled for a field goal to make the score 7-3 with 6:27 left in the first quarter. Jake Elliott made the 40-yarder after Carson Wentz’s pass to Jalen Reagor was broken up by Giants cornerback James Bradberry.
Giants strike first
Daniel Jones got the Giants on the board first with a 34-yard touchdown run, giving the Giants a 7-0 lead over the Eagles with 11:11 left in the first quarter. The Eagles defense talked all week about Jones' speed being dangerous, but still got burned on New York’s opening drive.
Eagles defense up first
The Eagles won the toss and elected to defer until the second half, meaning the defense is up first.
Ironman Kelce
Eagles center Jason Kelce is set to make his 98th consecutive regular-season start, which is the longest streak among all NFL centers. For most of the first half of this season, Kelce, Carson Wentz, and Greg Ward have been the only constants on the Eagles' offense ravaged by injury.
Welcome to the blog
Good afternoon, Eagles fans. Greetings from a windy, chilly MetLife Stadium. Did you miss us? The Eagles are back after two weeks, well-rested off a bye week and currently preparing for a 1 p.m. matchup against the New York Giants. At 3-4-1, the Eagles lead the NFC East and have a chance to stretch that lead over the rest of the division, which is a combined 6-20.
The Giants (2-7) are coming off a 23-20 win against the Washington Football Team. Daniel Jones has put together a few solid games, including last Sunday when he had a season-high 67% completion percentage and no turnovers. In 22 career games, Jones has only had two games without a turnover.
The Eagles are coming out of the bye week getting much healthier on offense. Miles Sanders, Lane Johnson, and Alshon Jeffery are all expected to return to the lineup. When you consider Jalen Reagor and Dallas Goedert also made their returns against the Cowboys in Week 8, this is the healthiest the offense has been in months. It will be interesting to see how Doug Pederson utilizes the variety of offensive threats at his disposal after so many weeks without them.
