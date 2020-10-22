The Giants (1-5) are coming off their first win of the season and could also find themselves trending in the right direction in the dreary NFC East standings with the upset tonight. Their head coach, Joe Judge, is a Lansdale native who went to Lansdale Catholic. It’s his first year leading the Giants after spending eight seasons with the New England Patriots, so don’t be surprised to see some cutaways in the broadcast to see his family in the stands.