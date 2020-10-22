Latest Tate takes seven
The Giants tied things up, 7-7, as Golden Tate scored on a 39-yard touchdown catch. Daniel Jones put the pass in a good spot, and Tate made a great catch over Cre’Von LeBlanc, who was in tight coverage.
Wentz wagon rolls early
Carson Wentz put together one of his best drives of the season, giving the Eagles a 7-0 lead with a one-yard touchdown run preceded by him completing all four of his passing attempts for 45 yards.
Offense up first
The Eagles lost the toss and the New York Giants elected to defer, giving the Eagles offense the first chance. The offensive line, which had some uncertainty at right guard, will have Nate Herbig switching back to the right and Sua Opeta slotting in at left guard.
Welcome to the blog
Good evening, Eagles fans. Welcome to the live blog and greetings on this beautiful Thursday night. The Eagles are less than an hour away from playing the New York Giants on national television. They enter Lincoln Financial Field hoping to reverse course on a 1-4-1 start and regain footing with two more division games coming up.
The Eagles will be without several offensive starters, including Miles Sanders, Zach Ertz, and Dallas Goedert to name a few, but there is help on the way. DeSean Jackson and Lane Johnson are both active and expected to play. Jackson’s missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, while Johnson was sidelined last week with an ankle injury that’s hampered him all season.
The Giants (1-5) are coming off their first win of the season and could also find themselves trending in the right direction in the dreary NFC East standings with the upset tonight. Their head coach, Joe Judge, is a Lansdale native who went to Lansdale Catholic. It’s his first year leading the Giants after spending eight seasons with the New England Patriots, so don’t be surprised to see some cutaways in the broadcast to see his family in the stands.
