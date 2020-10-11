Latest Watt wrangles Wentz
It didn’t take long for T.J. Watt to get on the board. The Steelers' edge rusher sacked Carson Wentz on a third-and-long to end the Eagles opening drive in a three-and-out.
Offense up first
The Eagles lost the coin toss and the Steelers chose to defer to the second half, meaning the Eagles' offense will be up first.
Welcome to the blog
Good afternoon, Eagles fans. Greetings from Heinz Field and welcome to the live blog. The Birds are on the opposite side of the state this weekend taking on the 3-0 Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a cloudy, somewhat humid afternoon out west but the wind isn’t too strong on the field.
The Eagles enter this Sunday in first place of the NFC East after beating the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday night to move to 1-2-1 on the year. This afternoon should be a stiffer test, though, as the Steelers are undefeated and coming off an impromptu bye week because their Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans was postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak in the Titans' facility.
This figures to be a battle of elite pass-rushing units, with the Eagles and Steelers defenses both ranking among the best in sacks, quarterback hits, and pass-rush win rate.
Around the division
While the one-win Eagles' standing in the NFC East is amusing, there’s a lot of season left to be played. Obviously being atop the division in the first quarter of the season is better than the alternative, but it’s important not to overstate the Eagles' current standing.
The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the New York Giants at 4:25 p.m. today and the Washington Football team is hosting the Los Angeles Rams. Because the Eagles have the 23-23 tie to the Bengals on their record, a win Sunday would leave them in sole possession of the top spot regardless of the Cowboys' (1-3) outcome against the 0-4 Giants.
Pregame stories of interest
Be sure to study the keys of the game and the matchups to watch with Paul Domowitch’s numbers that matter.
Got a prediction for the game? See how far yours is to mine and the rest of the Eagles' beat writing crew’s here.
For the second straight season, the Eagles' wide receiving corps is sorely missing DeSean Jackson’s speed. Jeff McLane explains why time is running out for the team to justify its decision to bring back the veteran receiver in the offseason.
The Steelers coming off a bye week thanks to the coronavirus outbreak in Tennessee won’t be the first time the Eagles' season is impacted by the pandemic. As Les Bowen writes, the team is prepared for the reality it faces.
Speaking of the Titans, Domo caught up with former Eagles executive Joe Banner, who said the NFL should be firm in their punishment of the Titans' apparent disregard for NFL rules.
The Eagles were hesitant to criticize the Titans as harshly as Banner. Marcus Hayes explains why.