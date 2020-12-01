Live Seahawks strike first on touchdown pass to David Moore
D.K. Metcalf is winning the matchup against Darius Slay early. In fact, he’s dominating it. His latest catch was a 52-yard deep pass from Russell Wilson to the one-yard line. He has six catches for 101 yards. Two plays later, Wilson threw a fade route to David Moore in the back corner for the game’s first score.
Hurts in, Wentz out
Jalen Hurts came in at the start of the second quarter for Carson Wentz, who was struggling mightily. The Eagles had a false start on his first “play” but he followed it up with a six-yard completion to Alshon Jeffery before Carson Wentz came back in. Wentz was sacked on the third-down play.
Offensive struggles intensify in first half
The Eagles have -4 yards at the end of the first quarter. No, that’s not a typo. Any hope of this offense getting things turned around quickly has been dashed as Carson Wentz has just two completions for four yards, one of which was a shovel pass. Wentz has seemingly missed a couple wide-open receivers and Alshon Jeffery dropped a pivotal third-down throw on the team’s opening drive.
Derek Barnett with another fourth down stop
Derek Barnett was right in the middle of another fourth down tackle. He brought down Russell Wilson on the Seahawks’ 4th & two attempt. He has two tackles and both have been the biggest plays for the Eagles defense.
Eagles defense holds up in the red zone
Two non-scoring drives couldn’t have been any more different to start a game. The Eagles went three-and-out despite having a first & five. The Seahawks marched inside the five-yard line before their drive ended at the seven on a turnover on downs. It’s the second consecutive week the Eagles defense held up in the red zone on an opening drive.
D.K. Metcalf and Darius Slay getting physical early
The Eagles committed two personal foul penalties in less than 30 seconds. The first came after Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf got a little chippy, blocking Darius Slay into a pile after the whistle. Slay objected and went after Metcalf, resulting in a 15-yard penalty on Seattle’s opening drive. The next play, Malik Jackson, seemingly out for revenge, knocked Metcalf down after the whistle and got his own 15-yard penalty. Slay is traveling with Metcalf, who outweighs Slay by about 40 pounds, has made an effort early to go after Slay on running plays with intense blocks, something the receiver has done in the past.
Jason Kelce continues iron man streak
Jason Kelce was playing with one arm last week. He further showed his toughness by starting his 100th consecutive game. It’s the longest streak in the NFL for a center.
Seattle wins coin toss, defers
The Eagles offense gets the ball first against a struggling Seahawks defense. Both teams want to set the tone. Philly needs more production from its receivers and Seattle’s pass defense must improve.
Pre-game snap watch
Carson Wentz took the majority of first-team snaps during the team’s pre-game warmups, but Jalen Hurts took a couple snaps both during the portion of warmups where the quarterbacks work with personnel groupings without the offensive line and then during the full-team part of the pre-game ritual. Hurts ran exactly one play with the first-team offense in full, a handoff that could have been a zone-read option.
Welcome to the blog
Good evening, Eagles fans. Greetings on this dreary Monday evening from Lincoln Financial Field, where the 3-6-1 Eagles will take on the 7-3 Seattle Seahawks. The Eagles are coming off a loss to the Cleveland Browns and are in a bit of a free fall with Carson Wentz’s concerning regression persisting into the latter part of the season. Still, a win would still vault them back into first place of the NFC East. The Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 and are trying to maintain a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West.
The biggest story for the Eagles going into the game is how much Jalen Hurts will play during this primetime matchup. My fine colleague Jeff McLane confirmed several media reports that the rookie got more first-team reps in practice last week and is expected to see an uptick in playing time. Considering Wentz’s struggles, it makes sense to see what the team has in the second-round pick, but it’s important to point out even if Hurts plays well, Wentz’s contract will essentially force the team to keep him on the roster for at least the next two seasons.
But, enough about the long-term implications of tonight. The Eagles will have their 10th iteration of a starting offensive line tonight, with the following combination expected to go (left to right): Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Jason Peters, Matt Pryor. It’s a group that should be able to have success moving bodies around in the run game, but the jury is still out regarding whether they’re able to keep Wentz’s jersey clean.
Pregame stories of interest
Be sure to study the keys of the game and the matchups to watch with Paul Domowitch’s numbers that matter.
Got a prediction for the game? See how far yours is to mine and the rest of the Eagles’ beat writing crew’s here.
Jim Schwartz hasn’t been a big blitzer this year, but if last season is any indication, he’ll dial it up more against Russell Wilson, writes Paul Domowitch.
Jeff McLane reported that Jalen Hurts got more first-team snaps this week at practice, and Doug Pedersen said he could get more in the game.