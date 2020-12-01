The biggest story for the Eagles going into the game is how much Jalen Hurts will play during this primetime matchup. My fine colleague Jeff McLane confirmed several media reports that the rookie got more first-team reps in practice last week and is expected to see an uptick in playing time. Considering Wentz’s struggles, it makes sense to see what the team has in the second-round pick, but it’s important to point out even if Hurts plays well, Wentz’s contract will essentially force the team to keep him on the roster for at least the next two seasons.